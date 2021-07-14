5 secret phone calls CJ gets in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is the game that keeps on giving. The game is full of hidden Easter eggs and secret details mindfully designed by the developers to ensure players keep coming back.

While some things in San Andreas can be discovered during one playthrough, others need commitment. Rockstar Games not only took advantage of the extensive map but also of the characters, dialogues, and missions.

This article talks about some secret phone calls CJ gets after failing missions.

GTA San Andreas: 5 confidential phone calls that CJ receives

1) Running Dog

Players will remember this mission given to CJ by Big Smoke in GTA San Andreas. It is very short, and the objective is to drive Big Smoke to meet two Vagos gang members.

After a short conversation, Big Smoke hits one of the gang members using a baseball bat while the other starts running away. CJ needs to hunt him down and kill him.

If players fail the mission and CJ has over 50% fat, they will get a call from Big Smoke himself. He will tell CJ that he is "letting himself go" and needs to visit the gym. However, CJ sarcastically rejects his advice.

2) High Stakes, Low Rider

This mission in GTA San Andreas was given to CJ by Cesar Vialpando. The two drive to the street race's starting point. Players need to win the race to complete the mission. However, there is an interesting conversation that takes place if players lose the race.

Kendl, CJ's sister, will call him after he loses the race. She makes fun of CJ and says he is a loser, to which the protagonist replies he will win the race next time.

3) Gone Courting and Made in Heaven

Players will also be required to do missions for Catalina in GTA San Andreas. If players wait for a while between the two tasks, Gone Courting and Made in Heaven, they will get an extra phone call from Catalina.

She will be angry with CJ and tell him to meet her. When CJ tries to refuse, she says she doesn't want to talk and wants to meet him immediately.

4) Flying School

Mike Toreno gave this mission to CJ in GTA San Andreas. After acquiring Verdant Meadows Airfield, Toreno wants CJ to learn to fly as this will help CJ secure Sweet's release. If players do not try the missions for a certain period, they will get phone calls from Toreno.

He will ask CJ about how the flying lessons are going, and when CJ tells him it is not going well, Toreno will accuse him of being scared. He will call CJ three times until he does not finish the mission.

5) Key to Her Heart

The Key to Her Heart mission in GTA San Andreas is a mission given by Wu Zi Mu to CJ. Players need to visit the Caligula's Palace casino and gain the affection of Millie Perkins, who is one of the casino's croupiers.

CJ takes Millie out on dates and gains her trust to let him use her key card for the heist. If they somehow fail to do this (either Millie dumps CJ or gets killed), there is a secret phone call from Woozie.

He will ask CJ what is taking so long, and after CJ tells him what happened, he will notify him that the key card is in Millie's house and he needs to break in and get it.

