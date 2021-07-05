GTA San Andreas: What happens if CJ kills his girlfriend(s) on the first date?

GTA San Andreas had a ton of side activities that players could engage in if they wanted a break from the gangsta life. Well, even a gangsta needs a lady by his side. GTA San Andreas had six of them for CJ to choose from.

Players also had an option to date all six of them and became the casanova of San Andreas.

While dating is not required for 100% completion of the game (except for Millie Perkins), it sure acts as a refresh from the typical missions in GTA San Andreas. Players will find some girlfriends during the story missions while others during the gameplay.

What will happen if CJ kills his girlfriend(s) on the first date in GTA San Andreas?

The first girlfriend that CJ will encounter in GTA San Andreas is Denise Robinson during the mission Burning Desire. After setting fire to a house owned by Vagos members on the orders of Officer Tenpenny, CJ rescued her from the house.

If players want Denise out of the game on the first date itself, they can do so as well. She will retaliate using a Micro SMG. The gun could be collected after killing her.

From here on, players can date whichever girlfriend they want in GTA San Andreas.

Helena Wankstein is another one of the six girlfriends players will encounter in GTA San Andreas. CJ can meet him beside the Ammu-Nation store in Blueberry, Red County. She works as a lawyer who also loves guns. Players can kill her on the first date, and she mostly won't retaliate.

Next up is Millie Perkins, who CJ follows home from work at the Mission Key to her Heart in GTA San Andreas. She already knew CJ's plan and demanded a cut from the job. After the heist is completed, players have the option of killing her. If players choose to do so during a date, Woozie will call CJ, saying that he can now access Millie's house and collect the keycard.

Katie Zhan is the fourth girlfriend that players can date and develop a relationship within GTA San Andreas. Players can meet her at the golf course in San Fierro. In the game, she works as a nurse in the ER unit. If players kill her, they won't be able to get out of the hospital for free and lose all of their weapons after dying. Players might want to keep her alive then.

If players visit the police station in El Quebrados, they will find Barbara Schternvart, the fifth girlfriend that players can date in GTA San Andreas. By profession, she is a deputy sheriff and lives in Tierra Robada. If players kill her during the date, CJ will lose his weapons or Body Armor after being busted.

Michelle Cannes is the sixth and last girlfriend that CJ can date in GTA San Andreas. She can be found inside the Driving School in downtown San Fierro. She is a mechanic in the game and even owns a garage. If players kill her during the date, she will try to duck and hide and, in some cases, try to run away as well.

