5 boring GTA San Andreas missions that players wish they could skip

GTA San Andreas is home to a lot of good memories. The characters, places, and missions are still etched into the player's minds, but not all missions are remembered for good reasons.

The GTA franchise features numerous boring missions that players simply want to skip altogether or get over quickly. GTA San Andreas is no exception. However, it can differ as everyone has a distinct taste.

These missions can be side or storyline missions. As GTA San Andreas possesses over 50 missions, it is apparent that not all of them will intrigue players.

Five tedious GTA San Andreas missions

1) Supply Lines

This mission deserves to be at the top as it might be the most boring and unimportant mission in GTA San Andreas. Flying missions are not a strong suit for the GTA series. The same goes with this game.

This task requires players to control an armed remote control plane to slaughter several couriers before traveling back to Zero’s roof. He was an annoying character who owned a shop in San Fierro.

The wanky controls of the RC plane and the fixed time limit were annoying, and players just wanted the mission to get over.

2) Robbing Uncle Sam

Next up is the Ryder mission, in which CJ and Ryder drive to the National Guard Depot at the Ocean Docks to loot some guns. Stealing guns and killing people might sound fun.

But it turns out it is just the opposite. The tedious part comes when players are directed to load the crates into the truck, and the AI partner does nothing much other than being an open target for the oncoming enemy bullets.

Gamers need to protect Ryder, get on the forklift, rinse, and repeat. This gets boring after two or three tries.

3) OG Loc

OG Loc wants to wreak havoc when the players meet him after getting released from prison in GTA San Andreas. He informs CJ that he wants Freddy dead, as apparently, he stole the former's rhymes. Sounds appealing?

When players reach Freddy's house, he is not there, and they need to chase him down on a motorbike and kill him. The mission is irritatingly long, and the erratic path that Freddy takes makes it all the more tiresome.

OG Loc's shooting skills are no help either.

4) Wrong Side of the Tracks

Moving to number four, Wrong Side of the Tracks is another lengthy and boring mission in GTA San Andreas. The mission sees CJ and Big Smoke hunt down some Vagos gang members fleeing atop a train.

The tedious part comes when players need to chase the long route of the train but have to deal with Big Smoke's inability to kill the Vagos members. It gets monotonous after a while, and after a few unsuccessful tries, they wish GTA San Andreas had a skip button.

5) Life's a Beach

Lastly, the Life's a Beach mission in GTA San Andreas is one that players will never forget. It is given by OG Loc and requires them to steal a sound system.

The mission gets boring when CJ is challenged to a dance battle. Players need to score a minimum of 2500 points to pass. Now, the dance moves and the complexity are outright boring, and even after stealing the van, CJ needs to fend off pursuers which seems unnecessary.

Edited by Ravi Iyer