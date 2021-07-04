4 missions from GTA San Andreas that have a sad ending

GTA San Andreas was an entertaining game overall. It had great characters with well-written dialogs and subtle jokes throughout. The extensive map is filled with things to do and places to explore.

But it isn't all sunshine and rainbows in GTA San Andreas. The storyline of the game has some unexpected twists that many players did not expect. There are a few missions in the game that end on a sad note, not depressing but tragic. This article will focus on the 5 missions from GTA San Andreas that have a sad ending.

4 unfortunate missions from GTA San Andreas

1) The Green Sabre

The Green Sabre mission in GTA San Andreas surely came as a shock to many players and fans. It was crucial to the storyline and a shocker for CJ.

When CJ gets a call from Cesar to meet, CJ visits him under the freeway, north of Verdant Bluffs, after being persuaded. When the pair met up, they observed some Ballas exit the garage, followed by Ryder, Big Smoke and eventually Officer Frank Tenpenny. It ends on a sad note with CJ knowing about Big Smoke and Ryder's betrayal and ultimately getting arrested.

2) Pier69

Pier69 is another heartbreaking moment for players. The mission saw Ryder being killed by CJ at the end. It certainly was unexpected as Ryder was a good friend of CJ from his childhood days.

Cesar and CJ met up on a rooftop across from Pier 69, where Ryder and the Loco Syndicate were meeting. After killing T-Bone and countless goons, CJ kills Ryder who tries to flee.

3) Photo Opportunity

This mission made it clear to CJ that Ryder had betrayed the Grove Street Families. Even though CJ had his doubts, after this mission it was all clear. It was a bitter ending, as CJ did not expect anything like this from his childhood friend.

During the mission, CJ collects evidence by photographing Ryder and his Ballas associates when they privately meet at Clunkin' Bell restaurant.

4) End of the Line

The final mission is something of a mixed bag. It is more of a bittersweet ending. Even though CJ and Sweet get free from the corrupt Officer Tenpenny and his team, it is at the loss of a lot of things. CJ feels really sad about Big Smoke's death, and players saw CJ's humane side. The mission did a fantastic job of narrating the whole thing and the special moments.

