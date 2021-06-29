5 unique GTA San Andreas missions that hooked players

GTA San Andreas ticked all the boxes and did everything right. It has extensive character customization and players can go anywhere and do anything on the map.

But the cherry on the top is the story and mission of GTA San Andreas. They are crucial aspects in shaping the player's experience. In this article, players will get to know about the 5 most unique missions in GTA San Andreas that had players hooked.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 GTA San Andreas missions that caught on to players

1) End of the Line

This final mission of GTA San Andreas was exceptional. It showed the sensitive side of CJ after Big Smoke dies and was a good mission overall.

The game empowers players to drive S.W.A.T. tanks around, knock down buildings and wreak havoc. Players also get to kill multitudes of Ballas members as well as S.W.A.T. officers.

CJ and Big Smoke engage in a fight, and when Smoke dies, Officer Tenpenny arrives and orders CJ to give him Smoke’s money. CJ doesn't oblige and the two end up in another fight. Tenpenny escapes in a fire truck, and CJ and Sweet pursue him. The chase is packed with shootings and ends with Tenpenny's death.

2) Supply Lines

Supply Lines is an ill-famed mission in GTA San Andreas. This was an impossible mission given to CJ by Zero. It really tested players' patience and is etched into their memories.

In this mission, players need to control an armed remote control plane to slay numerous transportation vans before traveling back to Zero’s roof. The fixed time limit and the inconvenient controls of the plane make players rage quit the mission. A side mission does not need to be this troublesome after all.

3) Stowaway

GTA San Andreas allowed players to do some cool stuff in the game. The Stowaway mission involved a stunt where players needed to mount a cargo plane with a motorbike as it was taking off.

In the process of getting on the plane, players also had to avoid enemy bullets as well as objects coming out from the back of the plane.

Players then have to fight a horde of enemies and make their way to the plane's cockpit. After planting the bomb, players make the heroic jump from the plane's rear before it blows, parachuting to safety.

4) Green Goo

This list cannot be over without the Green Goo mission. The iconic GTA San Andreas JetPack debuts in this mission. With the help of the JetPack, players need to land on a moving train and steal secrets from the US government, under the leadership of The Truth.

Shooting is involved too, as players need to shoot the crates on the train to locate the jar of green goo. After successfully finding the "Green Goo" players need to fly back and deliver it to The Truth.

5) Drive-Thru

This mission might well be known as Big Smoke's order. GTA San Andreas players and fans will remember the gigantic order by Big Smoke after CJ and the gang reached Clunkin' Bell.

The mission starts with Sweet proposing to get something to eat. The whole gang drives to Clunkin' Bell where Big Smoke puts down his historical order. After collecting the food, Ryder recognizes some Ballas going towards Grove Street. The Ballas are hunted down by Carl, Sweet, Smoke and Ryder. While CJ is tasked with driving and Sweet and Ryder shoot at the Ballas car, Smoke is busy with his food. The Ballas car was ultimately destroyed, eliminating the Ballas inside.

Edited by Gautham Balaji