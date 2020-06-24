GTA San Andreas: How big was Big Smoke's Order from the game?

Big Smoke is one of the most popular characters from GTA San Andreas and has been the subject of many memes and fan theories.

His famously large order in the game has sparked fans' imagination as to how large the order is in real life.

GTA San Andreas, since the year of its release all the way back in 2004 has always been a game that is fondly remembered by fans for its wonderful characters and story moments.

The game was a blast from start to end, featuring an outlandish storyline that goes from neighborhood gang wars to government facilities and jetpacks. The story of GTA San Andreas never fails to get a nice chuckle out of you every once a while.

More recently, the popularity of GTA San Andreas reached sky high with the viral memes of its characters like CJ and Big Smoke. One particular moment that has been "memed to death" is Big Smoke's order at the Cluckin' Bell drive-thru in the game.

Youtuber Matt Stonie took the challenge upon himself to finish Big Smoke's order in under 1 hour.

The scene has spawned a large number of memes, and players have dedicated countless hours trying to figure out how large was the order, and what would it like in real life.

Redditors have been hard at it, and finally figured out what exactly the order contains. As the game uses just meal numbers instead of the actual name of the food item, it proved to hard figure out the order.

After scouring through the Cluckin' Bell Menu in GTA San Andreas, players have figured out what it would look like if you ordered the meal in real-life.

Big Smoke's order and it's real life fast food counterparts from GTA San Andreas

Just to recap what Big Smoke's order was in GTA San Andreas:

"I'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda."

So to put that in context, here's the full order:

2x Number 9

1x Number 9 (Large)

1x Number 6 (w/ extra dip)

1x Number 7

2x Number 45s (one w/ cheese)

1x Large Soda

That is abnormally large meal for one man. However, a breakthrough in this analysis suggests that Big Smoke was merely recapping the entire order from the rest of his friends.

CJ, Sweet and Ryder also place their orders, which Big Smoke simply recaps and places his own order. Their orders were:

2x Number 9 (For CJ and Ryder)

1x Number 9 Large (For Himself)

1x Number 6 with Extra Dip (For Sweet)

2x Number 45s with Cheese (For Himself)

1x Large Soda (For Himself)

1x Number 7 (For Himself)

So, in conclusion, he ordered 4 things for himself that includes 1 Number 9 Large, 2 Number 45s with Cheese, 1 Number 7 and a Large Soda. According to the website for Cluckin' Bell, each of these orders come with a side of fries.

According to the Cluckin' Bell Menu on the GTA San Andeas' Cluckin' Bell fictional website, these are the orders:

Number 9- Fillet Burger

Number 6- Chicken Wings

Number 45- Fowlburger

Number 7- Bucket of Chicken

Large Soda- Either Sprunk or e-Cola (Sprite and Coca Cola's in-game version)

All these orders are based mostly around Chick-Fil-A's menu. However, if you're up to it, several Youtubers have tried ordering substitutes from GTA in real-life, you can go ahead and try it as well.

