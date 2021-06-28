GTA San Andreas is an immense game, not only in terms of mission count or the size of the map (although both of these things do play a part) but also how well everything comes together and immerses players.

Even after many years since its launch, players still can't get enough of the game. New and fresh things are discovered by hardcore GTA San Andreas fans now and then. While players are quick to notice every subtle detail of the game, the sheer enormity of the game can lead to some things getting overlooked. This article will dive into 5 unusual locations in GTA San Andreas that usually go unnoticed.

5 unseen unusual locations in GTA San Andreas

1) Lil' Probe' Inn

The attention to detail in GTA San Andreas is remarkable, and the developers have made good use of the enormity of the map. Lil' Probe' Inn is one such place, located in Bone County and very close to Area 69. This UFO-themed bar has photographs representing flying saucers hung on its walls.

The inspiration for Lil' Probe' Inn comes from the Lil' A'Le'Inn in Rachel, Nevada, a town just north of Area 51.

2) Missionary Hill

Another location that goes unnoticed in GTA San Andreas is the Missionary Hill district of San Fierro. It is positioned in the southernmost corner of the city, adjoining Avispa Country Club.

The Avispa Country Club's golf greens are located on the northern slope of Missionary Hill. At its summit is a building with a radio tower intended to almost mirror Sutro Tower, located in the Twin Peaks district of San Francisco.

3) V-Rock Hotel

GTA San Andreas has an abundance of hotels and places for players to explore and visit. The V-Rock Hotel is based on the V-Rock music station that features in the game and can be found on the eastern side of the Roca Escalante district of Las Venturas.

Although the building is inaccessible, players can find an oyster and a horseshoe in the guitar-shaped swimming pool as well as a basketball court present at the back of the hotel.

4) The Big Ear

The Big Ear is an unnoticed area in GTA San Andreas(Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Big Ear is a large radio telescope located in Bone County, San Andreas. The telescope is a striking feature of the enclosing desert landscape and can be seen from miles around.

It has a parking lot and four small buildings, along with a small garage. There is also a super cool vehicle under the satellite, inside the fenced area. This is the only location in the game where it is found.

5) Bayside

Bayside is another location that has gone unnoticed in the eyes of GTA San Andreas players. It is located on the northwestern edge of Tierra Robada in San Andreas.

Bayside is a well-to-do area, supposedly modeled after the Sausalito and Tiburon areas of Marin County as well as Fort Baker, just north of San Francisco.

