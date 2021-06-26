5 odd jobs you can take up in GTA San Andreas

In GTA San Andreas, players can do a variety of things other than killing and shooting places down. The game offers a great story for players to get lost in, but there are numerous other things players can do if they get bored of being a gangster.

These missions or "odd jobs" are not in any way connected to the main storyline and can be started anytime while not on a different mission. This article will focus on 5 odd jobs that players can take up in GTA San Andreas.

5 odd jobs players can perform in GTA San Andreas

1) Trucking

If players want to take a break from the story and do some trucking, GTA San Andreas has them covered. Players can take up trucking after completing Catalina's mission, Tanker Commander.

The missions consists of transporting cargo within a time limit, delivering an illegal cargo while being pursued by the police, or delivering a delicate cargo without damaging it.

2) Firefighter

If players want to be firefighters, GTA San Andreas has something for them too. Players can take on the role of a firefighter and help save some buildings from burning to the ground.

The job mainly consists of extinguishing burning cars within a fixed time limit. Every level grows more difficult, as higher levels consist of multiple burning vehicles that might still be occupied.

3) Vigilante

There are very few times that an outlaw is given a chance to serve the law. With GTA San Andreas, players can become a cop and serve the law to take down goons or drug dealers.

The missions include tasks such as catching a criminal who is fleeing in a vehicle or even shooting at the player's car. The mission fails if the player remains outside the police vehicle for more than 60 seconds in one go.

4) Taxi Driver

Players can even take up a job as a taxi driver in GTA San Andreas. If players want to earn some extra money or are bored of killing NPCs, they can switch to being a taxi driver for a while.

Players need to carry pedestrians to their destination within a time limit. There is also a "tip meter" which remunerates players for transporting passengers quickly and reliably and punishes them for driving carelessly or taking too long.

5) Courier

Last but not least, players can even become courier boys in GTA San Andreas. The game has a wide variety of odd jobs that players can pick up and one of them includes delivering couriers.

To start a Courier Challenge, players simply need to locate these vehicles that are spread out around the map. After mounting the vehicle, they need to fulfill deliveries to particular addresses within a fixed time.

