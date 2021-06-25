5 GTA San Andreas missions where CJ had to rely on NPCs 

GTA San Andreas was a well-crafted game overall. Rockstar learned a lot from the previous games in the franchise and incorporated them in GTA San Andreas. It puts players in the front seat among all the action and drama happening in the game.

There were certain missions or moments in GTA San Andreas when players needed to rely on other NPCs. These moments in the game made it feel grounded. But these same moments made the game a little frustrating when NPCs didn't live up to the role.

5 missions in GTA San Andreas where CJ had to rely on others

1) Wrong Side of the Tracks

This might be one of the most iconic missions in GTA San Andreas and a great example where players didn't have much under their control. In this mission, CJ is accompanied by Big Smoke.

The mission has players chasing and shooting down some Vagos gang members who are fleeing on top of the train. Big Smoke, riding behind CJ on a motorbike, is tasked with shooting the gang members. The AI character's aim is way off at times and doesn't help in any way. To top it all off, players only drive the motorbike and can't shoot.

2) OG Loc

During the OG Loc mission, players are tasked with assisting an old friend who recently got out of prison. OG Loc wants to make the most of the day and tells CJ that he wants to kill Freddy.

The mission objective is to hunt Freddy through the cramped streets of the city on a motorbike while defending themselves from the enemy's bullets. OG Loc, on the other hand, is tasked with shooting for the most part. This can be a tough nut to crack, as the NPC partner has some pretty mediocre shooting skills.

3) Robbing Uncle Sam

Robbing Uncle Sam is another mission where players not only need to complete the objective but protect their partner as well. This mission requires CJ and Ryder to visit the docks and loot up some crates. Players go to the docks and annihilate swarms of military soldiers.

After dealing with endless rounds of enemies, players need to fill up the back of their van with crates in a warehouse whilst under heavy fire. Ryder, the in-game partner for this mission, simply stands around and keeps taking bullets. If he dies, players need to start the mission again.

4) Drive-Thru

This is a mission near the beginning of the game. CJ along with Sweet, Ryder and Big Smoke drives to Cluckin' Bell when Big Smoke suggests that he is hungry and wants to eat.

After receiving the food, Ryder recognizes some Ballas heading towards Grove Street. Players then need to chase Ballas with Sweet and Ryder shooting at the Ballas car, while Smoke is busy with his food. Players need to rely on Sweet and Ryder to kill the Ballas, as they can't shoot in this mission in GTA San Andreas.

5) Drive-By

The Drive-By mission demands that players defend themselves as well as the car and their teammates. Carl, Sweet, Ryder, and Big Smoke get into the car and drive to Ballas territory to conduct a series of drive-by shootings.

Players are tasked with driving the car while others shoot at Ballas gang members. There are four groups of Ballas gang members that players need to take out.

