GTA San Andreas is notoriously known among players and GTA fans for its ridiculously troublesome missions. While some of the missions are genuinely tough nuts to crack, some outright frustrate and ridicule players.

These missions are not bad in any way, rather these missions are unjustifiably hard. The developers could have gone a little easier on the players while designing some of the missions in GTA San Andreas.

This article will focus on 5 missions from GTA San Andreas that are impossible to complete in a single attempt.

5 nearly impossible missions in GTA San Andreas

1) Supply Lines

This might be the most disturbing and disquieting mission in GTA San Andreas. This is a side mission that doesn't deserve to be as hard as it is. It has gained infamy for being a challenge for even the most veteran GTA San Andreas players who have fully completed the game.

This mission basically requires players to handle an armed remote control plane to destroy several couriers which are safeguarded by loaded criminals.

What makes this mission irritating are the time limits and awkward controls. The controls are mapped backward for the RC plane and the plane is very delicate when it comes to maneuverability.

2) Interdiction

Rockstar Games knows how to have fun with players. This mission just goes on to prove it. Interdiction is a mission provided to CJ by Mike Toreno in GTA San Andreas.

Players are directed to visit the El Castillo del Diablo in the desert and reach the top of a canyon where they need to wait for the helicopter.

Sounds simple, however, the irritating part comes when a ton of enemy helicopters start to arrive and the health of the helicopter starts going down very quickly. Now players are forced to complete the mission whilst protecting the helicopter from these threats.

Another thing that adds to everything is the enemy helicopters that move at high speeds and in random directions. The cherry on top is the rocket launcher that players need to use to protect their contraband helicopter.

Also read: 5 minigames that exist inside GTA San Andreas

3) Wrong Side of the Tracks

This is another mission that doesn't seem to end in GTA San Andreas. The main objective of this mission is to kill enemy gang members that are on top of a moving train.

Players need to drive a motorbike while Big Smoke who is accompanying CJ will shoot at the enemies. The frustrating part begins when Big Smoke starts shooting at the Vagos gang members.

His aim is way off and his bullets don't land much. The train's path is another factor as it is completely absurd and the speed of the train is fast.

4) Robbing Uncle Sam

This is another one of those missions which requires constant protecting and saving in GTA San Andreas. Players need to protect Ryder in this mission while also looting crates.

The problem now lies with Ryder, who openly stands around and does nothing but get riddled with bullets.

Players first need to go over to the docks and kill swarms of military soldiers, before they proceed to fill up the back of their van with crates in a warehouse whilst under intense fire. Ryder keeps getting ambushed and shot at by oncoming soldiers as players load up the van with crates.

5) Freefall

Every GTA game has a mission where players need to fly a plane which becomes a tumultuous ordeal. In GTA San Andreas, it is Freefall. This mission demands players steal the slowest plane in the whole game to chase down a much faster one. The difficulty in this mission is further compounded by both the plane controls as well as its abysmal speed. It's safe to say that players are left wanting to pull their hair out both during and after this mission.

Also read: 5 locations in GTA San Andreas that are riddled with mystery

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul