5 features in GTA San Andreas that most players never knew about

GTA San Andreas is filled with Easter eggs and surprises that many people are unaware of. Rockstar Games has hidden numerous fun and interesting things throughout the map for players to search and look out for.

The map of GTA San Andreas is massive and makes it ideal for hiding small secrets and details that can be missed easily while playing the game. For example, if players visit Area 69 there is a hole nearby that is filled with six body bags. There are tons of subtle details like this hidden all over San Andreas. This article will focus on five features in the game that most players never knew about.

5 unknown and uncommon features in GTA San Andreas

1) Shooting the moon with a sniper rifle will change its size

Players can change the size of the moon according to their liking in GTA San Andreas. This is a feature that is hidden in plain sight from the players. There are eight sizes of the moon that players can switch between.

To switch between sizes, players simply need to shoot at the moon with a sniper rifle and this allows them to alter its size.

2) Big Smoke's Crack Palace

Players will remember Big Smoke's Crack Palace from the End of the Line mission in GTA San Andreas. It was Big Smoke's home and meeting point for Ballas and Officer Tenpenny after he left Idlewood, Los Santos.

If players explore the palace a bit they will find a doormat that reads "Not Welcome Rockstar North" with the Rockstar North logo in the center of the doormat.

3) A strange graffiti in the Los Santos cemetery

If players visit the Los Santos cemetery in GTA San Andreas during particular in-game hours they can see strange graffiti on the wall of the Los Santos cemetery.

This graffiti appears only from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, and it reads, "Families 4 Life." This is something rather spooky yet funny at the same time.

4) Gant Bridge

This is a fun little Easter egg as well as Rockstar's way of telling players to stop looking for these things at the top of the Gant Bridge. Players will require a jetpack to reach the top of the bridge and once they arrive, there is a sign that reads "There are no Easter Eggs up here. Go away." This is just Rockstar's way of having fun with the players.

5) Another Gant Bridge reference

Players will remember Katie Zhan from GTA San Andreas. She was one of the possible girlfriends of CJ in the game. If players go to the visitor center beneath Katie Zhan's House, players will find a list of facts about the Gant Bridge, one of which reads, "It takes up a staggering 1.27MB!" This is in reference to the in-game file details.

