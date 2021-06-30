5 locations in GTA San Andreas that seem out of place

The map of GTA San Andreas is boundless and offers players absolute freedom. Players can explore the whole map any way they want and, nothing is off-limits or locked away.

GTA San Andreas map is divided into three cities: San Fierro, Las Venturas, and Los Santos. However, players can also visit Liberty City during a mission. While the map is well designed, there are places and things that seem out of place. Rockstar is well known for hiding things in its game to have fun with the players.

These are strange locations in GTA San Andreas

1) The well in Red County

In GTA San Andreas, players might know the well behind the Inside Track Betting Shop in Red County. A fence encloses the well with a biowaste warning sign.

The well behind the betting shop is really spooky and might seem like an awkward placement by Rockstar. Until players visit at night when the well glows green, green splats cover the neighboring area due to the toxic waste. What is Rockstar up to here?

2) Cabin in the forest

The forest of Shady Creeks near Whetstone in GTA San Andreas is home to a cabin called the Shady Cabin. It is very tiny and seems deserted, and is near Sasquatch Creek. It might seem a normal and underused cabin at first glance but visit it at night and, players will see a glow coming from the inside.

A spooky cabin in the woods? If players walk up to the cabin, there are no visible light sources inside. Why?

3) Back O' Beyond

The Back O' Beyond is a forested area located in southeastern Flint County, San Andreas. Earlier, there were rumors of Bigfoot roaming in the area which, turned out to be false.

The thing that appears out of place here is a random car that operates without anyone in the driver's seat. Players roaming around the woods have seen this car.

This is a glitch in the game as it generates a car for the player in the middle of nowhere and the hilly terrain of the woods makes the car move around. Or is it?

4) Cock Rock

This one is more of an Easter egg than anything. In GTA San Andreas, Rockstar has loaded a map with such things for players to find. Developers love to have fun moments in the game from time to time and, this thing proves it.

Cock Rock is a rock formation found and is located west of Verdant Meadows. It is in the shape of a human penis, thus winning the name. It can be clearly seen from the airstrip in Verdant Meadows.

5) Regular Tom Geyser

The last location from GTA San Andreas on this list is Regular Tom Geyser. It is positioned in the middle of Bone County. Players might see several tourists who will be taking pictures. The term "regular" is apparently referencing the geyser's jet of superheated water, which can be observed every 30 seconds. This is the only geyser in the whole state.

