5 details in GTA San Andreas that were ahead of its time

GTA San Andreas came out in 2004 and is still one of the most talked and played games in the GTA franchise. The game introduced a massive map that comprised of three major cities, and there were endless fun things to do and explore.

Players will remember the legendary Jetpack of GTA San Andreas that players could access and fly around the map. The game also allowed players to customize their cars or their body. The storyline and missions were also super fun and weren't repetitive.

All these things truly made GTA San Andreas a game ahead of the other open-world games and ahead of its time too. In this article, players will get to know about five details in GTA San Andreas that were ahead of its time.

5 crazy details in GTA San Andreas

#1 - Heat Waves visible during really sunny weather

Heatwaves are seen during hot days(Image via o Knightz o YouTube)

It is known that during hot and sunny days, things look wavy due to the mix of hot and cool air.

The same thing can be seen in GTA San Andreas during a really hot and sunny day. It's a small detail, but Rockstar paying attention to this in a 17-year-old game surely suggests that this game was ahead of its time.

#2 - Players can get their picture taken

Players can click pictures in GTA San Andreas (Image via o Knightz o YouTube)

In GTA San Andreas, players can ask Grove Street gang members to take pictures of him. To do this, players need to get a camera, which is usually found in CJ's house. They then need to walk up to a Grove Street gang member and press TAB on PC or L1 on PS4 or Xbox.

Now, players can pose in whatever way they want and press TAB or L1 again to click the picture.

#3 - Overeating will cause CJ to puke

CJ can puke if he overeats (Image via Stilefty YouTube)

It is known that if someone eats more than their capacity, they will puke it out. Rockstar Games has incorporated this same feature into GTA San Andreas. If CJ visits a restaurant and starts buying and eating items for some time, then eventually, he will puke it out. This is an amazing little detail that makes the game feel real.

#4 - Bloody Footprints

Blood can leave marks on the roads ( Image via o Knightz o YouTube)

In GTA San Andreas, players can engage in a fight with NPCs and can even kill them. When they kill a certain NPC in the game, the blood of that NPC can be seen leaking out from their body.

If players walk on that blood and later walk on the streets, they can see a trail of bloody footprints appear on the road as well. However, the footprints disappear automatically after a few moments.

#5 - Wind affects the environment

Winds affect the environment (Image via o Knightz o YouTube)

This is another minute detail that Rockstar Games has included in GTA San Andreas. If the wind is blowing in the area, it will affect objects and flags that are present in the vicinity. This is truly unique considering the fact that the game came out in 2004. The developers have paid attention to certain in-game mechanics and tried to make the game as real as possible.

