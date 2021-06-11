Top 5 fan-favorite GTA San Andreas missions of all time

GTA San Andreas is truly a game that players look back on as something that had everything. From a big open world map to carefully curated missions with Rockstar Games' famous sandbox touch.

GTA San Andreas allowed players to do whatever they wanted to, but it's the missions the game featured that propelled it ahead.

These were the missions that stuck with the fans even after so many years. This article focuses on the five fan-favorite GTA San Andreas missions of all time. This means it will be discussing specific missions and their content, so there could be loads of spoilers ahead.

Five most enjoyed GTA San Andreas missions

1) Supply Lines

In Supply Lines players control a remote plane (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

Supply Lines is one of the most infamous yet beloved missions among GTA San Andreas fans for its frenzied level of difficulty. It is a constant challenge for numerous experienced players as well.

In this mission, players take charge of an armed remote control plane to destroy several couriers before traveling back to Zero’s roof.

It might sound easy at first glance. But when players count in the time limit and awkward controls, it’s simply maddening.

2) Saint Mark's Bistro

Players go back to Liberty City(Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

This mission is a blast from the past as it throws CJ back to Liberty City from GTA 3. To be precise, this mission is about Saint Mark's Bistro, a mafia business that starred in the latter title.

Saint Mark's Bistro is more of a shoot-out but what makes the mission memorable is the opportunity to fly around the already comprehensive San Andreas map and tour a different city, one that GTA fans have grown very attached to.

It's an excellent adventure and one that reinforces the relations between the events of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy of games.

3) Green Goo

This mission allows player to use jetpack(Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This is a memorable mission for a couple of reasons. The first being that players get the best item in San Andreas: the jetpack, which they have to use for attacking and landing on a moving train to steal secrets from the US government, under the guidance of The Truth, played by Peter Fonda.

It’s one of the most over-the-top missions when it comes to design and environment. This mission does a great job of mixing serious action with silly asides, and it does so with perfect harmony. GTA San Andreas is deemed one of the best in the GTA franchise, with this being one reason.

4) Just Business

It is one of the most fun missions in GTA San Andreas(Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This is one of the most enjoyable missions in GTA San Andreas and one of the most memorable in the entire series.

The mission starts when Big Smoke gets into a fight with the Russian Mafia during a dubious dealing, and CJ has to protect him. The two then had to flee on a motorbike.

Big Smoke drives the bike, and players have to ward off Russian attacks with a shotgun. What makes this mission memorable is its impressive chase sequence.

The mission even features a scene that recreates the well-known truck pursuit from Terminator 2, where the T-1000 smashes the truck off a bridge into the LA river to hunt John Connor.

5) End of the Line

End of the Line is the final mission of GTA San Andreas(Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

The final mission of the GTA San Andreas "End of the Line" did a great job in wittily ending the game.

This is a multi-stage mission, where players get to drive SWAT tanks, blow buildings and kill endless rounds of virtual enemies, police, or whatever comes at them.

This mission is made memorable partially due to its very long tutorials (most tutorials run 15-30 minutes for this) and because players need to rescue Smoke within a fixed time limit. The death of Big Smoke is perfectly managed and does a great job of showing CJ's sympathetic side.

