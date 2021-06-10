5 best PC games like GTA 5 with an engaging storyline

GTA 5 is known for its massive open world, character design, and engaging storylines. The developers have done a great job when it comes to creating missions and keeping the players engaged.

GTA 5 is the latest installment in the GTA franchise and was launched in 2013. It has been a massive hit for both Rockstar Games and GTA. It is still one of the most played games. The title has some of the best missions and a compelling storyline.

While it is a formidable game, there are many titles like GTA 5 that avid PC gamers should explore. This article dives into five such games.

These are some of the best PC games like GTA 5 that all gamers should explore

1) Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 has a good open-world map( Image via Microsoft Store)

The Far Cry series is comparable to the GTA series since they are both based on the open-world map design. However, the storyline and setting of the game are distinct from GTA.

In Far Cry 5, the player's main mission is to annihilate a doomsday cult over Hope County in Montana. Since the world is vast, players must talk to every group of people they come across. This will aid progression throughout the game.

The title is complimented for its striking graphic location along with the game's immersive and carefully curated music.

At some point, the game's storyline might fail to engage, but the title is worth a shot. Players might also want to brush up on their Fry Cry skills as the next installment, Fry Cry 6, is almost here.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best open-world games(Image via PlayStation Store)

This is another well-written and thorough game by Rockstar. This title is a must-play for all PC players looking for an engaging storyline, a massive open world, and thrilling RPG experience.

The game takes players back to the old American Wild West with its splendid visuals and compelling missions that players can finish. The game also offers a ton of side activities that players can complete when they aren't in a mood to play the main mission or just simply exploring the world.

Besides the campaign, the game also has a multiplayer mode named Red Dead Online, just like GTA 5 Online.

3) Mafia: The Definitive Edition

Mafia: The Definitive Edition is a great remake (Image via mafiagame.com)

The game is a remake of the original Mafia version that came out in 2002. The game's set in 1930s and tracks the story of a Sicilian-American cab driver who later turns into a gangster within the Salieri crime family in the city.

The game has good graphics and is played from a third-person perspective. The new Mafia remake preserves the thrill of the original game but in a fresh new avatar. The game was developed from the ground up with new assets and also included a free roam. It is another great open-world game like GTA 5.

4) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs has a lot of violence (Image via Steam)

Sleeping Dogs is a clone of GTA 5 but incorporates martial arts. It is an action-adventure game with a great storyline.

The game pursues the story of an undercover cop who is trying to obey the law as he attempts to bring down a ruthless criminal organization called "The Triads."

It does a glorious job creating a virtual Hong Kong, where the game is set. Like GTA 5, the game is violent in terms of action and has brutal combat scenes. Be advised that this game features extreme blood and gore.

5) Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs allows players to hack into systems(Image via Microsoft)

Watch Dogs 2 is the successor to the famous Watch Dogs game. It features an open world where players can hack their way through and devise multiple ways to approach a mission.

The game has an astonishing map and can be considered the best installment in the series so far. Watch Dogs 2, like GTA 5, has good graphics, gameplay, and a great story.

