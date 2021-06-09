How to fix Rockstar services unavailable error in GTA 5

Launched in late 2013, the GTA 5 is now over seven years old, and three generations have gone by since it launched. Despite this, the game's player base and popularity have only increased over the years.

Two weeks after GTA 5 hit stores, the developers released an online version of GTA 4 Online.

GTA 5 Online was an instant hit for Rockstar Games, and even today, it has an active player base of over a lakh per day. But GTA 5 has had its fair share of issues and troubles. In the past, GTA 5 Online has seen many errors, like the game freezing after every five minutes to even the whole game crashing.

Players are now again facing the GTA 5 Rockstar service unavailable error.

GTA 5 Rockstar services unavailable?

Players logging into GTA 5 Online on various platforms face issues and cannot sign into their respective accounts. They are facing an error when they login to the Social Club. In some cases, the game doesn't load at all. The error reads, "Can't connect to Rockstar server."

This might be the GTA 5 Rockstar service unavailable error that players have been reporting for a while now. Currently, the Rockstar game service is unable to connect to the internet.

How to fix the Rockstar service unavailable error?

While not much is known about why the Rockstar service unavailable error is happening or what caused the error, there might be a few reasons behind it.

It could be that the servers have been overloaded due to an influx of players. Since the services worked in tandem, a server crash could've ultimately led to the error. Yesterday's 5xx error was caused by an interruption at the cloud computing service Fastly, and it could also be one of the prime suspects behind this.

Players need to wait for the fix to come out as there is not much anyone can do. The developers might be working on this issue, and a fix might already be underway in a few hours or within a few minutes.

