5 hardest GTA San Andreas missions that tested players' patience

GTA San Andreas is regarded as one of the best games in the GTA franchise by long-time fans and critics alike.

Players have praised GTA San Andreas' immense open-world and its carefully curated, challenging story and side missions.

Some missions in GTA San Andreas are deemed extremely troublesome. They require a lot of in-game time and even become outright frustrating for players.

Noted: All the missions stated in this article are the opinions of the writer alone.

5 nerve-wreacking mission in GTA San Andreas

1) End of Line

The end of the line really tested players patience (Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

The last mission of the GTA San Andreas, aptly called "End of the line," could very well end the player's patience as well.

This is a multi-stage mission, and players need to drive SWAT tanks, blow buildings and kill endless rounds of virtual enemies, police, or whatever comes at them.

The difficulty of this mission is partly due to its very long tutorials (most tutorials run 15-30 minutes for this) and also due to the fact that players need to rescue Smoke within a fixed time limit.

It’s more difficult to appreciate the end of the game when players keep dying time and time again in a heroic attempt to get to finish the game.

Perhaps that’s how a game like GTA San Andreas with numerous frustrating missions should end.

2) Freefall

Freefall demands player to chase a plane (Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

Freefall is the sort of mission in GTA San Andreas that’ll have players pulling their hair out when trying to finish it.

The difficult ones in GTA San Andreas include driving and the most difficult ones involve flying.

In Freefall, players need to steal the slowest plane in the whole game to hunt down a much faster plane.

3) Robbing Uncle Sam

Players need to protect Ryder while complete the objective too(Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

Robbing Uncle Sam is one of those missions in GTA San Andreas where players need to protect their AI partner that simply stands around.

Players need to head over to the docks and deal with plenty of military soldiers. This is before players proceed to fill up the back of their van with crates in a warehouse while taking fire.

The problem lies with Ryder, your in-game partner for the mission. Ryder is subject to being attacked and shot down by oncoming waves of soldiers, while players load up crates.

They have to protect him in between loading crates, which makes the whole mission a frustrating experience.

4) A Home in the Hills

Home in the Hills will test player's parachuting skills (Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

A Home in the Hills starts in blockbuster-style where players are required to jump out of a plane to parachute down towards their friend Madd Dogg’s occupied mansion in the hills.

Once they land on the roof, the only thing players need to do is kill hundreds of general AI enemies who’ve captured the place.

While this mission in GTA San Andreas is a pleasing relief from driving missions, it depends massively on another tricky aspect of the game: shooting.

After players have fought their way through the mansion, they need to do some more driving as they hunt down Big Poppa.

5) Wrong Side of Tracks

Wrong Side of the tracks is one of the most frustrating missions in the game(Image via WhatCulture.com)

The Wrong Side of Tracks in GTA San Andreas is a mission players probably won't get through on their first attempt.

Players are riding on a motorbike with Big Smoke where he has to kill the Vagos gang members. The difficulties being the track, Big Smoke’s dull shooting skills, and trains being on the 'wrong track'.

The mission is made extra difficult by having players rely on the AI character while they try their best to stay near the train coach on a motorbike.

