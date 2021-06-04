5 best free action games like GTA Vice City for Android devices

Grand Theft Auto Vice City aka GTA Vice City is one of the generation defining games by Rockstar Games. It was one of the earliest open world, action-adventure games and was quite ahead of its time.

To celebrate the game's 10th anniversary, Rockstar Games released GTA Vice City for Android devices.

GTA Vice City has encouraged various game developers over the years since it launched, and many games have been developed over the years for Android devices. Players can go through some of them below.

Best free action games like GTA Vice City for Android devices

In-game footage from Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime (Image via apkpure.com)

1) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime was developed by Gameloft SE and has been available on the Google Play Store for some time.

The game's location is Las Vegas and players can prefer to roam freely and have fun or complete the story missions. The main character in the game is a boxer who works for a mafia cartel and is a target for the mob.

The game has been downloaded over 50 million times on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.6.

2) Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Shoot your way in Payback 2 (Image via apkpure.com)

Payback 2 has over 45 campaign missions that combine street brawls, rocket car races, tank battles, high-speed helicopter races and more. It also has an online mode.

There are weekly challenges available as well. The graphics of the game aren't very impressive, but it can be considered as a fun alternative to GTA Vice City.

3) Madout 2 Big City Online

Mad Out 2 offers a good experience (Image via apkpure.com)

Madout 2 is a very straightforward game where players can different select guns, drive recklessly and go out of control in an open-world environment. The gameplay can be compared to GTA Vice City in some aspects.

The game features over 40 types of cars including Russian-made cars. There is even an online mode where up to 100 players can join the map within a size of 10km.

4) Grand Gangsters 3D

Be reckless (Image via apkpure.com)

Grand Gangsters is a touch distinct from the others on the list and GTA Vice City. The game focuses on looting cars in an open-world surrounding. Graphic quality is on the lower side of things.

There are a total of four areas in the city with various missions available to players. Furthermore, there are more than 15 weapons and vehicles up for grabs in the game.

5) Go to Town 5

An entry level game to enjoy (Image via apkpure.com)

Go to Town 5 can be enjoyed on an entry-level smartphone which is one of its main highlights. The controls are straightforward, and players can drive around on a bike, car, fly a helicopter or traverse the waters with a ship.It is also a good alternative to GTA Vice City.

To put it in one sentence, players are free to do whatever they desire to in this game.

Disclaimer: The games mentioned in the above list reflect the personal views of the writer. There are many games available, and it is an individual's choice to play one game or the other according to his/her preference.

