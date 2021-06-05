Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Confirmed release date, trailer, map changes, and more

Fortnite season 7 is soon to become a reality, and Epic Games has already started giving players a taste of the upcoming season's theme with in-game alien abductions.

These alien abductions occur randomly in the game. With all this going around, players just want to know when they will get their hands on the new Fortnite season and what new changes await in the arena.

When is Fortnite Season 7 releasing?

Epic Games has declared that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 would start on June 8th, but there is still no official confirmation of a season-end event. However, this can change in the days to come as Epic Games shares more information.

What will be the map changes in Fortnite Season 7?

As per Epic's official statement, the "Primal Era" is over, so players can expect a major overhaul of the game's map.

It wouldn't come as a surprise judging by everything happening in the real world right now. Epic Games has been known to benefit from real-world situations with its battle royale title.

For those who are unaware, the United States government (particularly the Pentagon) has confirmed that videos and photos of UFOs are real.

There is a lot of concept art based on the map also floating around on the internet. Recently, Informerleaks on Twitter uploaded a remarkable image of a map that is likely the landscape of Fortnite.

Check out the tweet below:

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Map🛸 pic.twitter.com/xQ6m5MvZjt — Informer - Fortnite Leaks & News (@InformerLeaks) June 5, 2021

A lot of map concepts have also surfaced online, hinting that a new biome could be added to the map with an Area 51 location as well.

Season 7 Map concept: Australian Outback biome with an Area 51 location and Kangaroos. Then, the Seven crash into the mountains in a comet and come to save The Foundation #Fortnite #Season7 #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/sowlDA8KMX — duskyxlops (@mysterytriogf) May 29, 2021

They're Coming

Usually, a new trailer concerning the story of Fortnite will be released alongside the Battle Pass trailer, which will help players know what can be expected.

Epic Games has shared a six-second long teaser concerning the upcoming release. There is no gameplay footage or preview of the skins or content. Epic plainly said, "They're coming."

Leaks incoming

Some data miners have pointed out what players can expect to see in Fortnite Season 7.

A data miner named "XTigerHyperX" recently shared some spooky audio clips on Twitter.

Fans can hear them out below:

a bunch of weird foreshadowing sound files / dialogue ... ( a lot more left ) pic.twitter.com/lHM4RDp6rs — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) May 25, 2021

more sound files related to foreshadowing , this time it's for the "Turk" NPC pic.twitter.com/lwpQCMSBlK — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) May 25, 2021

All the sound files i sent are for season 16 , and they all have the codename " RadioTeaser" consider them teasers for season 7



also all the dialogues mentions weird UFO / alien stuff — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) May 25, 2021

A Twitter user named "Ako | Alien News" tweeted that primal weapons will be replaced by Fortnite, and new sci-fi weapons will be added. This aligns with Epic’s official statement that the Primal Era is coming to an end. Readers can view the tweet here.

With the Primal Weapons being removed next Season (as implied by @HYPEX's trusted source) here's what I'd like to see coming in game!



Crafting could be reworked to Weapon Attachments and well, you get the idea! #FortniteSeason7



[Idea also inspired by @SypherPK] pic.twitter.com/AsMnHkPMdp — Ako | Alien News 👽🛸 (@FNChiefAko) June 2, 2021

Pretty recently, loopers also reported that cornfields near Colossal Crops have been attacked by aliens. The presence of unfamiliar geometric patterns in the field has got players confident that some alien activity is taking place on the island.

#Fortnite Map Update: 3/6/21 🗺🛸



• A second Alien Crop Circle has now appeared on the second cornfield at Colossal Crops! The aliens are slowly becoming closer. Expect the 3rd Foreshadowing Quest related to these to come out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/4o3Gri6I47 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 3, 2021

The Fortnite season 7 wait is getting fans on their nerves. Epic Games is also keeping the cards close to its chest. However, with only three days left, things should start getting interesting over the weekend as Epic reveals more information regarding season 7. Until then, players will have to wait it out.

