Apex Legends 1.71 update patch notes: Full list of changes revealed

Apex Legends is one of the most famous battle royale games out there. After the inclusion of the new game mode, Arena, one thing bothering every player was players who left during an Arena match.

As is the case with any competitive game, or any title for that matter, abandoning teammates during a match is not good sportsmanship.

On top of that, players who left the game intentionally didn’t face any penalty because the Arena penalty system was sort of broken, to put it simply. Players were also suddenly getting disconnected from such games due to a bug.

Respawn, the developer of Apex Legends, was quick to address this issue and has rolled out a new patch to fix the prevailing in-game problems.

Apex Legends 1.71 update patch notes: See what’s changed

The new patch has fixed the Arena penalty system, ensuring players wouldn’t get banned without any reason. This additionally implies that fewer gamers will abandon their teams.

Here’s what’s fixed in the Apex Legends 1.71 patch:

Re-enabled the leaver penalties for Arenas

Fixes some voice chat issues on Switch

Grants all players the Pride badge

Respawn has also said that leaver penalties may take up to 24 hours to activate.

This patch will re-enable the penalty system for players who quit Arena matches and fix some prevalent issues on Nintendo Switch consoles.

With this new update, all players will get a Pride badge when they log in to the game. Respawn has added this feature to celebrate Pride Month this June.

The developer had also added a Black Lives Matter badge to honor and support the BLM movement earlier this year. Apex Legends also features characters from the LGBT community like Gibraltor, Loba, Bloodhound, Mirage, and Valkyrie.

Patch 1.71 was well-received by Apex Legends players, and everyone was quick to respond on social media about the latest patch.

Here are a few tweets:

Available now: #PRIDE Month badge is a login reward in Apex Legends! pic.twitter.com/Jz5ZlHIJn2 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) June 3, 2021

We 🙏think🙏 we fixed Arenas leaver penalties.



Update coming today. — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) June 3, 2021

Apex update today will bring back leaver penalties for Arenas 🚫



(Hopefully working properly this time 😅) — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) June 3, 2021

As of now, Apex Legends players can expect a much smoother experience with this patch while also not having to worry about specific in-game issues and bugs.

