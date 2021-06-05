Top 5 tips to level up quickly in COD Mobile Season 4

COD Mobile Season 4 is here, and like every other season, players need to rank up quickly.

Players are rewarded with fancy items when they unlock battle pass tiers on COD Mobile. The faster players progress through the ranks, the more speedily they will be able to unlock powerful weapons and items in their loadout.

Many things factor into leveling fast in COD Mobile. Players jumping into the game for the first time should make sure that these things are taken into consideration. The below-mentioned factors are the ones that players need to concentrate on to make sure that they level up as fast as possible in COD Mobile.

Also read: What are COD Mobile redeem codes? Everything players need to know

Steps to level up quickly in COD Mobile

#1 - Playing with a Clan

Clans in COD Mobile are players that may team up together. Players can create their own clans or can enter one of the various available ones. Entering a clan grants players an experience bonus for each match played, so this will help a lot in leveling up.

Players earn extra XP after the end of every match they play.

#2 - Obtaining Kills

One of the main ways players can earn high amounts of XP in COD Mobile is through kills. Being aggressive and killing enemies can be a good strategy for leveling up quickly.

Camping might not be a good idea if players want the maximum amount of XP in each match in COD Mobile.

#3 - Winning Matches

There is no denying the fact that winning games will grant players more XP than losing one. But winning every COD Mobile match is not possible. To level up quickly, it is recommended that players gather more kills while also staying alive till the end. This will benefit players as they will get XP from kills while staying alive or winning the match.

#4 - Weapon skins

In COD Mobile, specific weapons have skins that reward players with XP bonuses simply for utilizing them.

These weapons can be obtained from the shop and will increase the player's XP after every game. Using these weapons will help players in boosting their XP.

#5 - Completing Challenges

Finishing challenges also rewards players with additional bonus XPs.

Players can complete gun challenges and objective challenges that give them bonus XPs in COD Mobile. Players can check what challenges they need to complete to get extra XP.

Players can also follow the above tips to quickly level up and earn unique rewards exclusive to COD Mobile season 4. Earning XP in COD Mobile will help players in unlocking weapons and other items.

Also read: How to play COD Mobile on laptops and PCs using emulators: Step-by-step beginners guide

Edited by suwaidfazal