With GTA San Andreas, Rockstar Games truly went all out, not only in terms of missions, map size, and details, but also in terms of easter eggs and hidden locations.

The developers took their own sweet time to fill the map with secrets and other gritty details for players to find. Some of the hidden stuff in GTA San Andreas are nothing more than just something to look at, while others are references to real-world things.

For example, at night, if players look up at the sky some stars form the letter R, referring to the Rockstar Games logo. Here are 5 unexplored areas in GTA San Andreas that most people missed.

5 hidden areas in GTA San Andreas

1) A well in Red County

Bio waste well (Image via GTA Wiki -Fandom)

In GTA San Andreas, there's a well behind an Inside Track Betting Shop in Red County. The well is enclosed by a fence with a Biowaste warning sign on it. Players can check for a green brick in the corner to check if they are at the correct spot or not.

It might appear like a regular well during the day, but at night, the well glows green, and the neighboring area is covered by green splats due to the toxic waste.

Some suggest that this was planted as an easter egg from the movie "The Ring." If players visit the place at night, the girl from the movie, Samara, can be seen by the well and will even attempt to kill CJ.

2) Mass Grave

Mass Grave with a man hole(Image via GTA Myths Wiki - Fandom )

If players go northwest of Area 69 and southwest of the Verdant Meadows aircraft graveyard, there is a man-hole full of body bags. The place is known as Mass Grave or the Body Bags.

It's in between some large rock structures and there's normally a truck just beside it, which can tell players if they are in the right spot or not. The truck has been parked close to the hole, so one can imagine that this truck was used to transport the bodies there.

3) Cabin in the forest

Shady Cabin (Image via GTA Myths Wiki - Fandom)

There is a cabin called the Shady Cabin in the woods in Shady Creeks near Whetstone in GTA San Andreas. The cabin itself is very tiny and seems deserted.

The cabin is near Sasquatch Creek, so that might imply that a Sasquatch could be around. The evidence of it being in the game is something that is still up for debate.

What's more fascinating about this cabin is that at night, a glow can be observed coming from the inside, but if players walk up to the cabin, there are no visible light sources inside the cabin.

4) Empty Graves

Graveyard in Vinewood Cemetery(Image via Raftnoob 19 YouTube)

If players visit the Vinewood Cemetery in GTA San Andreas, they can observe that some graves have been meddled with, and there’s even someone residing in one of the graves.

There’s an open grave, pizza boxes, and a TV in the grave. The grave has been nicknamed "Spike's grave," referring to the TV show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." In one of the seasons of the show, one of the characters, Spike, moves into a grave. He had set up a TV and food, hence the open grave with the pizza boxes.

There is another opinion that it is the work of a grave robber. There are many vacant graves across all the cemeteries in the game and they are assumed to be robbed by this supposed grave robber.

5) Gant Bridge

Gant Bridge has an amazing Easter egg(Image via RelentlessRogues YouTube)

This last location suggests that Rockstar wanted to take a dig at players. Players must fly up to the top of Gant Bridge in GTA San Andreas using the Jetpack after unlocking it. Upon reaching the top, walk to the side of the bridge, and players will notice a sign that reads "There are no Easter Eggs up here. Go away.”

It’s a cool little joke that the developers have put in the game for players or explorers who like to dig up every little detail.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod