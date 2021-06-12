5 pedestrians in GTA San Andreas who have secret dialogues

The attention to detail in GTA San Andreas is something that not many other games have even today. It has some of the best Easter eggs and messages hidden throughout the map for players to discover.

NPCs or Non-Playable Characters, who appear as citizens, civilians, or pedestrians, appear in all GTA games. Even though they don't play a significant role in the storyline, they significantly make the game more interactive and lively.

In GTA San Andreas, there are over 300 different NPCs that are voiced with as much as 60,000 possible lines and dialogues, making it practically impossible for any single player to have heard the whole game audio.

Some pedestrians have their own secret sets of dialogues in the game, which players can listen to by interacting with them in different ways.

This article focuses on five pedestrians in GTA San Andreas who have had secret dialogues.

Pedestrians in GTA San Andreas with secret dialogues

1) Ocean Docks

Ocean Docks is one of the popular locations in Los Santos (Image via GTA Wiki-Fandom)

In GTA San Andreas, if players visit the Ocean Docks in Los Santos, there is a unique pedestrian whose dialogue seems to suggest that he is aware that he is a character in a fake universe.

During conversations with other NPCs, he mocks their scripted responses as being utterly irrelevant to anything he might have to say. However, it is unclear which pedestrian he is or where he is likely to spawn in Ocean Docks.

2) Denise

Denise is another one of CJ's in-game girlfriends (Image via fnxrak YouTube)

Denise is an NPC in GTA San Andreas whom players, or CJ, can choose to give a lift in their Quadbikes. Players will also remember her as CJ's girlfriend in the game.

If CJ runs over a pedestrian with Denise sitting behind him, she might tell him: "I'm completely worthless, don't cha think?" to which CJ replies: "That's amazing!"

3) Ryder

Ryder is a tertiary antagonist in GTA San Andreas(Image via WikiGTA)

Ryder is a higher member of the Grove Street Families in GTA San Andreas. He later joins the Ballas and is a tertiary antagonist in the game.

On one occasion, when Ryder is sitting with CJ, and the latter hits a pedestrian, Ryder exclaims, "You did that on purpose"!

4) Grove Street Family members

Grove Street Family is one of the gangs in GTA San Andreas (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

Players, or CJ, can give a ride to certain Grove Street Family members in GTA San Andreas.

If they are sitting with CJ in a vehicle, and Carl runs over a pedestrian, they react by saying, " Mind the civilian, CJ!" or "You got somebody!"

5) Katie

Katie is a nurse and an optional girlfriend (Image via Let's Play Index)

Katie is another of CJ's optional girlfriends in GTA San Andreas and works as a nurse in an ER unit in an unnamed hospital.

When CJ drives with her sitting beside her in a vehicle and he hits a pedestrian, she remarks by saying: "Carl, hit another one, baby, for me," or "CJ, you're insane, I Love You."

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

