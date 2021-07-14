5 small but important details in GTA San Andreas that most players miss

GTA San Andreas is loaded with missable details. Players can't possibly grasp everything or experience all of the vast open-world map of GTA San Andreas. While players have been grinding the game to figure out all the details Rockstar has buried, it is certainly not easy to spot.

GTA San Andreas is more than 15 years old and still does a great job of surprising players with its characters, maps, and missions. This article dives into the important details in GTA San Andreas that most players miss.

These things in GTA San Andreas go unnoticed by players

1) Flies

Rockstar went all-in on designing the world of GTA San Andreas and making it look and feel as real as possible. One such instance is the presence of flies in the game. Players can spot flies flying around garbage bags or where there are a lot of waste materials. This is an incredibly tiny detail that most players might have missed. It also shows that the developers put effort and time into the game to make everything look and feel real.

2) Wind affects flying

In GTA San Andreas, players can fly planes or helicopters when they choose to (except during ongoing missions). This is a fun time pass and an excellent means of communication and traversing the vast open-world map. But Rockstar did not stop at this.

Just as strong winds affect flying aircraft and helicopters in real life, this can even be experienced in GTA San Andreas. If players fly helicopters or aircraft during thunderstorms, the wind will push the aircraft in a specific direction.

3) Gang members will trash CJ's vehicle

CJ is a senior member of Grove Street Families, one of many gangs in GTA San Andreas. It is given that each gang is in some rivalry with other gangs. When CJ visits different areas on the map to complete certain missions, and if he parks the car near the gang members, the local gang will get aggressive and, in some cases, vandalize the players' car.

4) Raindrops

Rockstar went a step further to make the game even more realistic. GTA San Andreas had a weather system and a day and night cycle. This means that while playing the game, players could experience different kinds of weather like sunny, rainy, etc, as well as a full day and night cycle. If rain started pouring down in GTA San Andreas, players could witness raindrops falling on the surface or the streets as well.

5) Drug Dealers and Users

Drug Dealers play a significant role in GTA San Andreas, and the game heavily revolves around the subject. While players are hanging out on the streets exploring, they can witness certain drug dealers handing out drugs to their customers. They usually stand near the street, and the NPC approaches them. After the deal is done the drug dealer walks away as if nothing happened.

