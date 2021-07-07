GTA San Andreas featured numerous characters. While some are fondly remembered by players, others are remembered for the opposite reason.

Each and every player has their own likes and dislikes, so this list can be subjective. But what is guaranteed is that GTA San Andreas featured a few nominally liked characters as well. This list will try to encompass more of the overall community opinion.

The below-mentioned characters are disliked because of their traits, personalities, and other things. So here are the 5 least liked characters from GTA San Andreas.

5 characters from GTA San Andreas that players hate

1) Zero

If anyone was to top the list, it would have to be Zero. An annoying voice and incredibly hard side RC missions are enough of a reason for GTA San Andreas players to dislike him. Even CJ gets annoyed by Zero and punches him in the face at the end of Breaking the Bank at Caligula's. Zero's irritating voice might still echo in the back of the player's mind when they think of the Supply Lines mission.

2) Catalina

Catalina is mostly a side character in GTA San Andreas and appears in nine story missions. CJ also gets numerous calls from her from time to time. Her irritating calls and absurd relationship with CJ are enough for players to dislike her. She mostly brags about her sexual ventures with Claude Speed.

3) T-Bone Mendez

T-Bone Mendez was the leader of San Fierro Rifa in GTA San Andreas. He joined arms with Mike Toreno and was very distrustful of others. He thinks he is a heavy hitter who can conquer anyone. Players dislike him because of his attitude and behavior with others in the game. What really made the players happy was his death at the hands of CJ.

4) Jeffrey 'OG Loc' Martin

OG Loc was another one of those wannabe rappers who think they're hard. He also thinks that he can rhyme well, but mostly annoys everyone in GTA San Andreas. He is also not an important part of the game and seems out of place. He gets easily manipulated by Big Smoke, who was his manager.

5) Eddie Pulaski

Last but not least, Eddie, the corrupt police officer in GTA San Andreas, was another victim of the players' hate. He has an unlikable personality and serves as a fierce right-hand man to Officer Tenpenny. He hated CJ and wanted to kill him but failed and died at the hands of the former. He is also irritating and does not seem to care about others.

