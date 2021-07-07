5 GTA San Andreas characters who didn't get the send-off they deserved

GTA San Andreas remains a much loved and adored game by gamers and fans. The developers introduced several new characters, each with unique traits to make them stand out and become memorable.

The storyline of GTA San Andreas was grounded and something that connected with the players. Each character was tasked with a purpose, and they did not seem out of place. While the ending was well written, players still did not get to know the fate of many of the characters.

Five GTA San Andreas characters who deserved a better goodbye

1) Ryder

Ryder was an essential character in GTA San Andreas, and although he betrayed CJ and Sweet later on, he was not bad. He served as a high-ranking part of the Grove Street gang. He was a funny character with great one-liners and dialogues.

But the players saw very little of him after The Green Sabre mission, although he played an important role early on. In the Pier69 mission, players can kill Ryder, and he puts on no fight either.

There was no cut scene, and CJ forgets about him shortly after. Ryder should have gotten a better send-off as he was an important character in GTA San Andreas.

2) Johnny Sindacco

Players will remember Johnny Sindacco from the Fender Ketchup mission where CJ sent him to the hospital after hurting him. He was later seen making an appearance on two later missions in GTA San Andreas as well.

Johnny is a mobster and was looking to expand his business interests to Las Venturas. After a traumatizing experience with CJ, Johnny still had not recovered when CJ showed up again with Ken.

He died from a shock-induced heart attack after seeing CJ. Rockstar should have explored his story more and made better use of him.

3) Beverly Johnson

Beverly was the mother of Sweet, CJ, Brian, and Kendl in GTA San Andreas. She was killed by the Ballas gang in a drive-by shooting.

Not much is known about her in the game, and players only see a brief scene in-game. Rockstar should have shown a little more backstory and content. Her character was an influential one and should have been explored by the developers.

4) Alan Crawford

Alan was the manager of the famous rapper Madd Dogg in GTA San Andreas. CJ killed him during the mission Management Issues. Although he was not a significant character in any way to the game's story, he was influential in making Madd Dogg successful.

OG Loc wants Alan dead to wreck Madd Dogg's career. While fans did not learn much about Alan, it would have been great if Rockstar had some missions surrounding him rather than just one. Players could have learned more about him.

5) Ralph Pendelbury

Ralph was a police officer in GTA San Andreas who Officer Frank Tenpenny and his team killed. He is seen being killed at the start of the game, and not much is known about him.

Officer Tenpenny framed CJ for his death and told him to be cautious. Ralph must have been a loyal officer and warranted a better end than what he got.

