5 forgotten characters from GTA San Andreas everybody loved

GTA San Andreas had an extensive list of characters, each with something unique about them. Rockstar Games thought outside the box while choosing the voice actors and that ultimately made these characters all the more authentic and made them household names.

In a massive open-world game like GTA San Andreas, characters play a huge role in setting the mood and immersing the players. While some of these characters are remembered by all, some might have escaped the memory over the years.

Five beloved-yet-forgotten GTA San Andreas characters

1) The Truth

Even though The Truth was not a major character in GTA San Andreas, he still was loved by players and fans of the game. The legendary Peter Fonda voiced him.

He was portrayed as an elderly hippie and a conspiracy theorist. Who can forget the mission where he directs players to steal the Jetpack from Area 69. He also appeared after the final mission and was seen congratulating CJ.

2) Madd Dogg

Madd Dogg was a rapper who later became friends with CJ in GTA San Andreas. He was also mentioned in GTA 5 as Franklin Clinton had a Madd Dogg poster (in the style of Shepard Fairey's famous "Hope" poster of Barack Obama) hanging next to the wardrobe at his aunt's house.

The way Rockstar portrayed him in the game was apt and grounded.

3) Mike Toreno

Some might comprehend Mike as a bad guy in GTA San Andreas, but that could be argued. He was an undercover agent who became involved in the drugs trade with T-Bone.

Things between CJ and Toreno were rocky initially, but Toreno fulfilled his promise of releasing Sweet and even helped CJ in some ways. However, he did not use his power to stop Frank Tenpenny and Eddie Pulaski's corrupt natures.

4) Kendl

CJ's younger sister Kendl is another loved yet forgotten character from GTA San Andreas. She was portrayed as intelligent and realistic who held entrepreneurial talents, strong willpower, creativity, and a sense of leadership.

She was a well-written character and, even though Kendl did not play a significant role in the game, she sure was lauded by fans.

5) Cesar Vialpando

Another favorite character from GTA San Andreas was Cesar. He was the leader of Varrios Los Aztecas and the boyfriend of Kendl.

Even though CJ and Cesar were not on good terms during the start of the game, he proved to be beneficial to the protagonist. He helped CJ in discovering the true nature of Big Smoke and Ryder.

