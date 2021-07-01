5 missions from GTA San Andreas that were crucial to the storyline

GTA San Andreas had an exceptional storyline with properly designed down missions. These missions weren't just shooting down enemies (while some of them were) but had an essence that connected the players with CJ.

Rockstar did a remarkable job when it came to storytelling in GTA San Andreas. It made these missions memorable and, in the process, the game as well. This article will focus on the five missions from GTA San Andreas that were crucial to the storyline.

These missions had a massive impact on the plot of GTA San Andreas

1) The Green Sabre

This mission in GTA San Andreas added a twist to the game and might be one of the most important missions in the storyline. This mission is where the true colors of Big Smoke and Ryder are revealed to CJ.

When Cesar calls CJ asking him to meet, CJ goes to the meeting place under the freeway north of Verdant Bluffs after being persuaded. The two witnessed some Ballas exit the garage, followed by Ryder and Big Smoke, and ultimately Officer Frank Tenpenny. This mission made it clear that Big Smoke and Ryder have betrayed Sweet and CJ.

2) Photo Opportunity

When CJ gets a call from Cesar Vialpando telling him to meet up as he had been pursuing a Ballas car, CJ obliges and meets Cesar near Blueberry in Red County. This is another important storyline mission in GTA San Andreas as CJ gathers evidence by photographing Ryder and his Ballas allies when they secretly meet at Clunkin' Bell restaurant.

3) Home Coming

This final mission by Mike Toreno in GTA San Andreas could also be argued as an important storyline mission. It is the mission where Sweet finally gets released, and the two brothers are united again. After meeting Sweet, the pair drove back to Grove Street at Sweet's request.

Upon arrival in Grove Street, CJ and Sweet saw that Ballas was controlling the neighborhood. The pair fought off Ballas and the drug dealers to reclaim Grove Street and re-establish their presence.

4) Pier 69

GTA San Andreas players and fans will know this mission in the game. After getting the information about the next meet between Ryder and the Loco Syndicate through killing Jizzy B, the pair meet up on a rooftop across from Pier 69.

After fighting swarms of enemies and gunning down T-Bone, players needed to catch Ryder, fleeing away on a boat. The mission saw Ryder's death and was an astonishing turn of events in the game.

5) Cesar Vialpando

Although players seem to remember this mission as a Low Rider Challenge mission, there is more to it. In fact, the mission could be argued as a significant storyline mission in GTA San Andreas.

After beating a Varrios Los Aztecas gang member in a lowrider competition, CJ gains distinction and Cesar's friendship. It turned out to be beneficial as Cesar was the one who helped CJ later in the game in uncovering the truth behind Big Smoke and Ryder.

