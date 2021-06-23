What is happening to GTA Online on December 16th? All you need to know

After eight years, GTA Online will finally come to an end on December 16th this year. Rockstar Games will shut down its PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 servers.

While PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 players will be able to access the story mode and view their progress in GTA 5, they can't access any online features. Furthermore, the developer also stated that Shark Cash Cards wouldn't be for sale on these consoles after September 15th.

What is going to happen with GTA Online on December 16th?

In its most recent tweet and a blog post, Rockstar has mentioned that GTA Online will no longer be available for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles from December 16th. Unfortunately, this will also bring an end to website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Players also won't be able to transfer digital currency or virtual items to another platform or get a refund. These changes are only for PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles, as all other consoles will remain unaffected.

The developer said:

"As we continue to move forward with updates and support for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto Online — as well as prepare for this Fall's launches of the new expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club, will officially be shutting down on December 16th."

Earlier, players were allowed to bring over their GTA Online progress to newer generation consoles. However, Rockstar discontinued support for these transfers back in 2017.

The move taken by the company to end support for PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles is acceptable as they are antiquated and no longer freely available on the open market. Anyhow, players don't have to worry as GTA Online, optimized for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, will launch sometime in November this year.

