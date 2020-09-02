GTA San Andreas: Jetpack Cheat Codes for PC, Xbox, PlayStation

GTA San Andreas is remembered fondly for a lot of reasons: the iconic characters, the amazing 90s soundtrack, Grove Street and cheat codes. The previous GTA games also had a large variety of ridiculous cheat codes but San Andreas really took it to the next level.

It wasn't just enough to have players take to the air in their cars or drive on water, Rockstar felt players could do more with attack helicopters and jetpacks around. GTA San Andreas was simply too fun of a game to pass up on and quickly became a favourite of the community soon after its release.

GTA San Andreas is available across many platforms, including current-gen consoles and PC.

Also Read: Best mods for Grand Theft Auto V

GTA San Andreas Jetpack cheat code

Advertisement

While cheat codes can be used to make the game a whole lot easier, more often than not, they are simply to make the game a bit more fun. Not that GTA San Andreas wasn't fun by itself but there is always room for ridiculous things such as a jetpack that lets players take to the air.

The jetpack is possibly the fastest and most flexible mode of transport in the game as it allows you to land anywhere you wish. In addition to that, players can even use handguns while flying around in the jetpack.

Jetpack Cheat Codes:

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, ↑, ↓, ←, →, LB, LT, RB, RT, ↑, ↓, ←, →

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, ↑, ↓, ←, →, L1, L2, R1, R2, ↑, ↓, ←, →

PC: ROCKETMAN

This will spawn a jetpack right next to you in GTA San Andreas, and you can equip it by just walking into it.

Also Read: How to point Grand Theft Auto Online- Xbox One, PS4, PC