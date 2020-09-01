How to point in GTA Online: PC, PS4, Xbox One

One of the most common issues people run into while playing with other players in GTA Online is the lack of communication. Coordination is essential during Heists and other missions in GTA Online, and playing without it can be very difficult.

This is why players have resorted to using points to at least signal the other players the general direction they should be moving towards. Pointing can be used to indicate objectives or to tell players to take cover, or to point out where they should be moving.

Also Read: GTA V: How to stop recording clips.

GTA Online does not have a ping system, such as the one introduced by Respawn Entertainment in Apex Legends. However, pointing does work out reasonably well in the game. It makes playing without mics not 100 percent efficient, but at least playable.

How to point in GTA Online?

Rockstar, to make GTA Online a bit more accessible without mics, gave the control for 'point at' in the game. On the PC, the default key to point is 'B,' and players can use that in GTA Online.

On consoles, players can tap the 'R3' button twice to point at things in the game. The 'R3' button is the right-analog stick when pressed. Pointing can be a handy method for communication when playing without mics.

Also Read: 5 best party games for the PS4

Advertisement

However, it is advised to always use mics while playing Heists or other Missions that require players to communicate in order to complete objectives. Heists can get chaotic really fast, and players must communicate to survive waves upon waves of enemies.

Without the use of mics, it becomes hard to let other players know about the plan of action, which ends up costing the entire team. Therefore, if playing without a mic, pointing is essential for success.

Also Read: GTA 5: Best Mods for PC