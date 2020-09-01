GTA 5: How to stop recording clips

GTA 5, apart from its usual chaotic and liberating open world, comes packed with a ton of other features that are extremely fun to experiment with. One such feature introduced in GTA 5 was the ability to record clips and edit them within the game itself.

This is different from Director Mode and can be accessed by simply using the Character Switch Menu. In GTA 5, after recording the clip, players can edit it to their liking in Rockstar Editor from the Pause Menu.

As opposed to recording gameplay and storing it on the hard drive, recording a clip using Rockstar Editor does not automatically create a video file on the drive. The process is extremely easy and players only need to access the Character Switch menu to stop/start recording a clip.

Also Read: The Map Size of every mainline GTA game

How to stop recording in GTA 5

How to start/stop recording GTA 5 clips on PC:

Advertisement

To start/stop a recording on the PC, simply press the "Alt" key (default for Character Switch) and press F1 (to start) and F2 (to stop recording). These are the default key bindings for GTA 5 on PC.

How to start/stop recording GTA 5 clips on PS4/Xbox One:

To bring up the character switch menu on consoles, press the "Down" button on the D-Pad. Simply press the corresponding button for "Start" or "Stop Recording"; for example the "Square" key on the PS4.

Once the clip has been recorded, players can choose to edit it in the Rockstar Editor, which can be accessed from the Pause Menu. Press the Pause button and scroll over to the extreme right to find the Editor.

Select "Clip Management" from the menu to begin editing clips within the game itself, without having to use any third-party software.

Also Read: How to find Glen Scoville in GTA V?