GTA: The map size of every mainline game in the series

The GTA franchise has featured some of the most influential games in history, and has helped establish the open-world genre as the most commercially viable genre of games. The series burst onto the scene with original games, and with a sense of rebellion that Rockstar has managed to convey over the years.

There was something undeniably punk-rock about Rockstar Games, but they truly helped drive the point home with GTA III and the series' first foray into the open-world genre.

Rockstar's massive open-world map was one of the biggest the industry had ever seen, and GTA soon became the industry juggernaut we know it as. Here we take a look at the map size of each main entry in the GTA franchise.

GTA: Map size of every mainline entry in the series

Exclusions:

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories

Grand Theft Auto I and II

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars

5) GTA III

(image credits: GTA wiki fandom)

Total Area: 8.12 sq km

Rockstar's first full 3D rendition of an open-world came in the form of Liberty City, modeled after the real-life New York. Taking inspiration from its real-life counterpart but not a complete recreation, Liberty City was filled with towering skyscrapers and seedy neighborhoods.

The city was both terrifying and magnificent. The size of the map was one of the biggest seen at the time outside of the procedurally generated maps of something like Daggerfall.

The first entry to mark Rockstar's arrival, GTA III's rendition of Liberty City is as iconic as it gets.

4) GTA Vice City

(image credits: GTA wiki fandom)

Total Area: 9.11 sq km

After Rockstar had tasted success with the cold, atmospheric Liberty City, they experimented further and brought Vice City into existence. The city was full of neon-drenched playgrounds of drugs, movies, and crime, taking inspiration from the real-life city of Miami.

Vice City was a departure from Liberty City in every way: filled with colors, vibrant beaches, and the 80s setting helped. The city was bursting with personality and soon became a favorite of the fanbase.

To this day, fans hold Vice City up to be the best open-world map created by Rockstar and have been demanding a return to the same.

3) GTA IV

(image credits: gtawikifandom)

Total Area: 16.14 sq km

Grand Theft Auto IV saw the franchise return to Liberty City, albeit a much larger rendition than the last time. GTA IV's version of Liberty City took the city's map from GTA III and expanded upon it multiple times over, resulting in quite a large map size.

The city truly felt like a cold, dark metropolis with a seedy underworld ready to gobble up the weak. The world-building elements of Grand Theft Auto IV are still unparalleled, and Rockstar truly outdid themselves with this entry.

While in terms of sheer size and area, the map is smaller than its predecessor, it packs much more detail in the game, making it feel denser.

2) GTA San Andreas

(image credits: gtawikifandom)

Total Area: 38.2 sq km

One open-world that has probably seen the most amount of play-time is the state of San Andreas. Most people often confuse Los Santos with the entirety of the city, but it is only one portion of the map.

The game's open-world includes Los Santos, San Fierro, Las Venturas, and Los Santos County, and together they make up the giant map. This was the biggest open-world map in the franchise at the time.

The city felt truly alive with bustling crowds, and the inner-city felt very lifelike due to some excellent architecture and design from Rockstar.

1) Grand Theft Auto V

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

Total Area: 75.84 sq km

GTA V is still the latest entry in the franchise and sees continued success with GTA Online. The size of the map lends itself perfectly to the chaotic and large-scale experience of Online, and it is quite the landmark achievement in game development.

The series went back to the well with San Andreas and added more locations such as Paleto Bay and other County areas. The map is hilariously large and would take players hours upon hours to discover all the secrets.

The map is just the right size of significance, and Rockstar truly struck a balance between quality and quantity with this entry.