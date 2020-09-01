How to find Glen Scoville in GTA 5?

GTA V, nearly seven years after its release, has managed to not only stay relevant but still sell pretty well. Thanks to its colorful and interesting characters, and a host of Side Missions along with its numerous main story missions, GTA V is a massive game.

One of the many side missions players can do as Trevor in GTA V are the Bounty Hunter Missions for Maude, a character that players come across in Sandy Shores. Maude enlists the help of Trevor to track down Bail Bonds targets.

While the general locations are pointed at by Maude, their exact location is down for the player to discover. Glen Scoville is one of the most elusive targets in GTA V.

Glen is the 3rd target in the Bail Bonds mission, and players will find him atop Mount Chiliad, about to jump off the mountain.

How to find Glen Scoville in GTA V?

Mount Chiliad is one of the most prominent locations in GTA V, and players should have no problem locating it. As to how to get to the top of the mountain, there are two options. Here's one way to go about it:

Glenn's Exact Location

Take the cable car system next to Mount Chiliad that will take you up to the mountain. Once off the cable car, head to the right of the mountain and towards the edges. He is located to the right of the sign marking the turn for Bell's End along with a cameraman, who is about to film Scoville's base jump. If Trevor gets too close, then Glenn will jump, and the player will have to follow. There are two parachutes available in the area, one right next to the cable car exit, and one near a dirtbike close to Glenn. Follow after Glenn and land right next to him, and stun him with a Stun Gun for a live capture.

Alternatively, players can also take a helicopter to the top of Mount Chiliad and find Glenn that way. However, be sure to land way further away from Glenn and his cameraman.