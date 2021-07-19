5 of the most expensive sports class cars in GTA Online

With hundreds of vehicles spread out across eleven categories, GTA Online's car roster is nothing short of amazing. One of the most popular categories for car enthusiasts has been the sports category. With cars like the Itali RSX, Olecot Pariah and the Itali GTO in the mix, players are spoilt for choice when it comes to a sports car purchase. Here are five of the most expensive sports cars in GTA Online that collectors can add to their garage.

5 most expensive sports cars in GTA Online

5) Vysser Neo

Coming in at number 5, the Vysser Neo is one of the fastest cars in the Sports category. Compared to its predecessor, the Ocelot Lynx, the Vysser Neo is much faster in a straight line.

Price: $1,875,000

4) Grotti Itali GTO

Based off the Ferrari 812 Superfast from real life, the Itali GTO is a stunning car that does 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) in game. Added in December 2018, the Itali GTO was one of the most expensive cars in the game until the Open Wheel cars and the Itali RSX took the top spots.

Price: $1,965,000

3) Arena War ZR380

Part of the Arena War update, the ZR380 is available at two price points, $2,138,640 or $1,608,000 (Trade Price). The ZR380 features one of the highest top speeds in GTA Online, breaking the 140 mph barrier with a top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h)

Price: $2,138,640

2) Overflod Imorgon

Probably one of the most disappointing cars for the price, the Overflod Imorgon has one of the lowest top speeds in the sports car categories. Reaching a maximum of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h), the Overflod Imorgon is completely blown out of the water by the cheaper alternatives on this list.

Price: $2,165,000

1) Itali RSX

The crown prince of the sports category, the Itali RSX is the most expensive sports in GTA Online. Based off of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale from real life, the Itali RSX is objectively one of the best looking vehicles in the game. With a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), the Itali RSX is competitive with the other top dogs of GTA Online like the Krieger.

Price: $3,465,000 or $2,598,750 (trade price)

