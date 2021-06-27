5 world records in GTA games that are almost impossible to break

The GTA series has long been fan favorites for players around the globe. The sandbox design, the characters, and the storyline of GTA games are admired and cherished by players.

GTA 5, the latest installment in the GTA series, came out in 2013 and is still one of the most played games in 2021. All this love and support from fans and players has created some cool world records with the GTA series. This article dives into the five world records in GTA games that are almost impossible to break.

Unbreakable world records in GTA games

1) Longest Videogame Marathon

Everyone loves a long gaming session and immersing themselves in the virtual game world. The GTA series is fun and offers the immersive experience that players want. One such GTA enthusiast is Jeff Cork, a Minneapolis (US) resident.

Cork achieved the longest video games marathon playing GTA (series). He played for 50 hours from 6-8 August 2011. This is a long session and this record might not get broken anytime soon.

GTA series world record (Image via Guinness World Records)

2) GTA 5 speedrun

GTA 5 is currently one of the most popular open-world games. Even after so many years, the game surprises players with one thing or another. Players love to speedrun through the game and set new world records. As a result, competitive speedrunning has perpetually played a major role in the gaming community.

Although there are various types of speedruns in GTA 5, the classic (No Mission Skips) tops them all in popularity. As of writing this article, the record for the Classic Speedrun (Any%) is maintained by szau. He managed to do this in just 5 hours 51 minutes, and 44 seconds.

3) GTA 5 - most-viewed trailer for an action-adventure video game

After every GTA game is launched, players eagerly wait for even a glimpse of the next game. This was the case with GTA 5.

The trailer for GTA 5 managed to break all records and is still holding the crown when it comes to being the most viewed trailer for an action-adventure video game. The first trailer released for the game has been viewed more than 1.7 crore times on YouTube.

4) Best selling video game in 24 hours

GTA 5 has been one of the most anticipated titles, and players have been waiting to get their hands on the new game ever since Rockstar teased the game. When the day finally arrived, players from all around the globe went all in to buy the new title.

GTA 5 broke all records and became the best-selling video game in 24 hours, selling more than 11 million copies. GTA 5 still holds the record. A new game (probably GTA 6) might break this record if and when it comes out.

GTA 5 sold more than 11 million copies (Image via GTA BOOM)

5) Fastest entertainment property to earn $1 billion

In what might come as a surprise to many and even to Rockstar back in 2013, GTA 5 sales were off the charts when it came out on September 17, 2013. However, the sales of GTA 5 surpassed the one billion dollar limit by September 20, 2013. This is still a world record, and no other entertainment property has managed to earn a billion in three days.

GTA has managed to gross $ 1 Billion in just three days (Image via Sportskeeda)

