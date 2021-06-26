GTA 5 introduced a lot of new characters. It managed to distinguish itself from other GTA games in that it allowed players to switch between three playable characters.

Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, the three playable characters, were all distinct and brought a fresh new feel to the game. These characters are truly etched into players' memory by their acts in GTA 5.

Trevor Phillips, one of the in-game playable characters, hit the ball out of the park with his in-game portrayal. There were many instances in GTA 5 where Trevor could engage in conversations with pedestrians. This article will focus on 5 pedestrians in GTA 5 who have a secret dialogue with Trevor.

5 pedestrians with secret dialogue with Trevor in GTA 5

1) Tonya

Tonya Wiggins appears as a stranger in GTA 5. She is friends with Franklin and has an apparent crack habit. If players visit her with Trevor as the character, they might be in for some secret dialogues and apparently "some good time" as well.

She tells Trevor she is selling her body to support herself and JB. Trevor rejects her offer by saying, "I've got very low standards, but even I ain't gonna sink that low."

2) Shirtless pedestrian

The city of GTA 5 is filled with pedestrians and other NPCs. Players can interact with them however they choose to. While some don't react or respond, others do in funny ways.

There is a shirtless pedestrian in GTA 5 with whom players can interact as Trevor. When Trevor tells him that he is a total moron, the guy responds by saying, "Sorry living and letting more people live is all I want."

3) A lady on the street

There are several female pedestrians spread around the map in GTA 5. There is one lady who seems to be waiting for someone on the street. When players approach the lady as Trevor, he exclaims that she makes him want to emigrate, to which she responds, "Well damn it!" and runs away.

4) Depressing Pedestrian

While roaming the streets of GTA 5, Trevor sees a male pedestrian walking down the street. As the person walks by Trevor, Trevor says, "You are depressing me friend " to which the man responds, "I am sorry, did I do something crazy?". When Trevor says this again, the person starts running away to which Trevor says, "You even run in a depressing way."

5) Old man

In GTA 5, players can freely roam around and do whatever they please. There is one instance where Trevor sees an old-looking pedestrian approaching him. He remarks, "well done with destroying the world." To this, the old person responds, "Forgive me." Trevor goes on blaming him until the old pedestrian starts running away.

