5 pedestrians in GTA 5 that appear very rarely

GTA 5 is the most ambitious title released by Rockstar Games in the GTA series. From enhanced visuals to letting players switch between three protagonists, the game has it all.

The developers also did a great job in creating the characters, as they all seem to fit into the setting, storyline, and graphical design perfectly. There are a lot of different pedestrians as well with whom players can interact. While some could be seen very frequently throughout the game, some appeared very rarely.

5 Rarely Appearing Pedestrians in GTA 5

1) Stun gun pedestrian

Abandoned Vehicle 1 is one of the random events in GTA 5. If players visit the Grand Senora Desert, south of Sandy Shores (the Smoke Tree Road), they will find an abandoned vehicle on the road. When players try to approach the vehicle they will get shot by an unseen attacker with a Stun Gun. Now, the interesting part is that this attacker can only be found in this area and nowhere else.

2) Antonia Bottino

Antonia Bottino is the daughter of Sammy Bottino, the former leader of the Gambetti crime family in GTA 5. She can be found when she is about to be buried alive by some rivals of her father, in North Point, north of Paleto Bay. After being rescued by the player, she asks them to drive her to Vinewood Hills, and she also calls a man named Beppe to come to pick her up.

3) Taliana Martinez

Taliana can be first seen on a random event found on the Great Ocean Highway near Mount Chiliad and Braddock Pass, following the completion of The Jewel Store Job. Players will find a car upside down in a ditch and on fire, while Taliana will be crawling out of the debris.

4) Castro Lagano

Castro Lagano is another character in GTA 5 who can be met by players outside his home at 3587 Didion Drive in Vinewood Hills, arguing with his wife. He will then see the player and will ask for a drive to the golf club. If performed successfully, he will present the player with a small financial reward as well as a chance to play golf with him.

5) Lacey Jonas

Lacey Jonas is known for her work in high school movies in GTA 5. During the random event, she can be spotted hiding from the paparazzi in an alleyway in Downtown Vinewood. After being spotted, she will ask players to drive her home. She requests that the protagonist doesn't kill any of the photographers, since doing so will bring negative attention towards her.

