5 best PC games like GTA 5 for beginners

GTA 5 is one of the most enjoyable open-world action RPG games. With a massive map and a ton of missions for players to dive into, the game offers a lot at once.

Understandably, players might have gotten bored of roaming around the same streets. So if they want something new and are looking to explore different maps and environments, here are the five best PC games like GTA 5 for beginners.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the top PC games like GTA 5 for beginners?

1) Saints Row 4

Saint Rows 4 is an action-adventure game with a mix of fiction and realism. The game is played from a third-person perspective and also allows players to explore a massive open-world map.

Players can freely roam the entire map, shoot, and slay whoever they want to. In Saints Row 4, players have extraordinary powers and can perform different abilities. There are various story missions that players need to complete to progress in the game, while the storyline itself will keep them engaged.

Also read: 5 pedestrians in GTA San Andreas who appear very rarely

2) Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is another great alternative to GTA 5. It was released in 2018 and is an open-world action-adventure game. The game gives players access to a wide array of destructive weapons that can wreak havoc, slaughter people, or do whatever they want.

Just Cause 4 is all about chaos, entertainment, and action. Players can also explore the skies and even perform stunts.

3) Payday 2

Payday 2 is an open world, thriller, shooter, and co-op. This game allows players to be a part of several heists with their friends and create their criminal empire.

The graphic quality of Payday 2 might not be as great, but a lot of interesting missions will engage players. The game even allows players to use stealth tactics to rob cars, banks and even distribute meth or other drugs.

4) Yakuza 0

Yakuza takes players back in time to a Tokyo of 1988. It is an action-adventure game that is a prequel to various other Yazuka titles. In Yakuza 0, players can roam in an open-world environment and can customize their character. The game is played from a third-person perspective.

Players can immerse themselves in the arcade-like combat style of Yakuza 0. It is a lot of fun, and the players won't get bored of the game. Players can't kill other NPCs as they can in GTA 5, but that doesn't deprive this game of a lot of action.

5) Sleeping Dogs 2

Sleeping Dogs is a rip-off of GTA 5 but with martial arts. It is an action-adventure game with an entertaining storyline.

This game follows the story of an undercover cop who is trying to serve the law as he strives to bring down a relentless criminal group called "The Triads."

Sleeping Dogs has amazing graphics, and the developers have created a virtual Hong Kong that looks stunning. Like GTA 5, the game is packed with violence and action and has many unmerciful combat scenes.

Also read: 5 missions from GTA 5 that tested players' patience

Edited by Shaheen Banu