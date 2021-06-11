5 missions from GTA 5 that tested players' patience

GTA 5 is regarded as one of Rockstar’s most enjoyable and fun-to-play games in the series. It features a vast open-world map that many open-world games can only dream of.

Even though the game is over seven years old now, it is still on top of modern gaming discussions and is still played. That’s in part because of GTA Online.

While many of the missions in GTA 5 were interesting and entertaining, a few enraged players and some even triggered the franchise’s die-hard aficionados. This article dives into five missions from GTA 5 that tested players' patience.

Note: All the missions stated in this article are the opinions of the writer alone.

These GTA 5 missions are just tedious

1) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Did Somebody Say Yoga is simple yet irritating (Image via IGN)

"Did Somebody Say Yoga?" is a weird yet frustrating mission in GTA 5. Some players like the mission because it's fun, while for some, it's a pain to go through.

Players have to take part in yoga and perform multiple poses. This might look routine and easy to perform with button-based controls, but it turns out to be much more than just that.

Players need to keep pressing the buttons till Michael performs the correct yoga posture. If players fail for the tenth time performing the pose, they need to start all over again. This mission might be Rockstar's way of having fun with players from time to time.

2) The Triathlons

The Triathlon is quite frustrating for a side mission (Image via IGN)

In Grand Theft Auto 5, it is almost impossible for players to win a Triathlon. This requires players to engage in a 3-part race that involves swimming, running, and cycling. This mission is unlocked after the end of the mission ‘Fame or Shame.’

The Stamina Bar makes this mission hard for the players. The stamina for any of the three characters in GTA 5 can quickly be depleted if the stat hasn’t been buffed up beforehand.

3) Bury the Hatchet

Bury the Hatchet is one of the crucial mission in GTA 5(Image via IGN)

In "Bury the Hatchet," players play as Micheal. This mission could be labeled one of the most prominent story moments in GTA 5. This is the mission where Trevor learns the truth about the passing of Brad, who is the mutual associate of Trevor and Michael.

It can be considered one of the most troublesome missions in the game, as players need to defend themselves from several Wei Cheng's goons in a graveyard to escape in his vehicle. Unfortunately, there are very few places to take cover except for tombstones, and the goons have a solid aim.

Players also only have one handgun to resist waves of armed enemies. After all that work, players are compensated with being taken by Triad gang members.

4) The Big Score

The big score offers players two choices (Image via IGN)

This mission in GTA 5 can be approached in two ways - a "shrewd" way that involves "asking for gold," loading up trucks with it, and escaping the city in tuned muscle cars. The other way is the "obvious" way that demands players to drill into the vault, break out with the gold, and fly away in helicopters.

Players will face a tremendous amount of security and police resistance, in addition to complex driving patterns and shootouts. It sure isn't impossible to complete the mission, but it certainly appears that way the first couple of times.

5) Scouting the Port

Scouting the Port is an annoying mission (Image via IGN)

The mission opens in Floyd’s apartment in Vespucci Beach, where Trevor orders Floyd to assist him. After Trevor, Wade, and Floyd all dress in stolen longshoreman uniforms, Trevor drives Floyd and Wade to Los Santos.

This mission is very annoying, and the most mundane part of GTA V. The mission requires players to complete this mission as Trevor, engage in the shipping port of Los Santos, and operate a couple of machines.

