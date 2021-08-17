5 of the worst safehouses in the GTA series

Not every GTA safehouse is worth spending money on; for one reason or another, these are among the worst in the series.

When GTA players have enough money, it's as good a time as any to spend it on something. Safehouse properties are a showcase of power and position. Not only does a player have a save point, they can potentially store vehicles and find weapons. It's a basic necessity.

However, not every safehouse is suitable for the player's needs. More than a few safehouses are either too expensive, are not particularly useful, or have better alternatives.

In some cases, glitches can also be problematic for GTA players. The only reason to buy these properties is for the sake of completion.

Five of the worst GTA safehouses

5) Flint County Safehouse

Flint County Safehouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

Out in the middle of nowhere is a farm in Flint County. For a whopping $100,000, GTA San Andreas players can purchase this property. Despite the enormous price tag, however, there isn't much to do here.

For starters, it's way out in the mountain range. It's not a convenient location by any means, since it's away from civilization. Unlike most safehouses, this one lacks a garage which is already a strike against it. While players can find Sanchez bikes, Walton vehicles, and tractors, their spawn rates tend to fluctuate.

The Flint County safehouse is only worth buying for 100% completion of GTA San Andreas. Otherwise, it's unlikely players will use it much (especially at this point in the game) as there are far better investments.

4) Madd Dogg’s Crib

Madd Dogg's Crib (Image via Rockstar Games)

This might seem rather surprising, but on closer inspection, this multi-million dollar mansion is better off avoided. GTA San Andreas players get it for free in the latter stages of the game. Unfortunately, what makes this safehouse incredibly unsafe is the basketball glitch.

Due to an error in misplacing the activation zone for the basketball court, anytime a player saves in Madd Dogg's Crib, it will render the mini-game inaccessible. Players will have to steer away from the save point here.

While not every GTA San Andreas player likes to shoot through hoops, it's still an inconvenient glitch for sports fans. They are better off buying the high-end Mulholland Safehouse nearby.

3) Skumole Shack

Skumole Shack (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite its dilapidated appearance, this down-trodden shack is somewhat useful. At a measly $1,000, GTA Vice City players have access to a nearby SMG. The Greasy Chopper is also right across the street, and players can use the save point as a means of convenience.

The reason Skumole Shack is on this list is because of its deteriorating conditions. It's arguably the poorest looking safehouse in the entire GTA series. One would say Tommy Vercetti would be ashamed of it, but then again, he wears a blue Hawaiian shirt. He doesn't care what people think of him.

With no furniture to speak of, the only purpose of this safehouse is to save one's progress. There isn't much else to do here.

2) Medium-end apartments in GTA Online

An example of a medium-end apartment in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

When a GTA Online player first starts their game, they might be tempted to buy the first safehouse they come across. Once they save a little bit of money, they may get themselves a regular-sized apartment with a garage. However, this is a mistake.

What GTA Online players should do is purchase a high-end apartment with a 10-car garage. While they will have to wait a while, it's a better long-term investment. They won't get their money back if they already bought a medium apartment.

Ultimately, it's a waste of money. Instead, newer GTA Online players should consider Apartment 7 in Del Perro Heights. It's one of the cheapest high-end locations at $200,000. Money for a medium apartment should be used for weapons, armor, and ammo instead.

1) Lower-end apartments in GTA Online

An example of a low-end apartment in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Everything said about medium apartments is true for the low-end varieties as well. However, it's more likely that GTA Online players will waste their money on the latter.

Most of these low-end properties only store one or two vehicles. They range anywhere from $80,000 (0112 South Rockford Drive) to $121,000 (0232 Paleto Boulevard). Again, GTA Online players should use this money on anything else, such as custom parts for a vehicle.

Every GTA Online player should have an end goal of living in a high-end apartment or stilt house. Instead of wasting hundreds of thousands on low-to-medium apartments, they can make better investments elsewhere.

