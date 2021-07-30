How Tommy Vercetti changed GTA history

Upon his arrival to the GTA series, Tommy Vercetti permanently changed the narrative of the games to come.

After the groundbreaking success of GTA 3, Rockstar Games needed to prove they weren't a one-hit wonder. Not only did they raise the bar for open-world gameplay, they became the bar. GTA Vice City was irrefutable evidence that the series was here to stay.

One of the biggest changes between the two games is their main protagonist. Tommy Vercetti is far more fleshed out than Claude was. He was not only fully voiced, he was also highly ambitious in nature. From this point on, GTA protagonists would take after Tommy Vercetti.

How the GTA series changed with Tommy Vercetti

With the introduction of GTA Vice City, Rockstar Games had a new approach to storytelling. Tommy Vercetti began a new trend in characterization, which remains to this very day.

GTA protagonists prior to Tommy Vercetti

Back in the day, Rockstar Games were mostly focused on gameplay first and storytelling second. While that remains true to an extent, back then it meant the protagonists were completely blank slates. Beyond a single-minded motivation for money and revenge, there wasn't much else.

Take Claude Speed from GTA 2 (not to be confused with Claude from GTA 3). All he does is take orders from criminal bosses, moving aimlessly from one organization to the next and he doesn't come across as being particularly interesting as a result.

Notably, none of these characters were fully voiced. Early games had hardware limitations, which often dictated what was possible within the game. Meanwhile, Claude's muteness in GTA 3 was a deliberate choice by the studios. They were already overworked by transitioning the series from 2D to 3D.

The GTA series finds its voice

Once they found their footing, Rockstar Games decided to give voice acting a try for player characters. With newfound money, GTA Vice City went off-the-wall with several well-known voice actors.

The biggest one, far and away, is Ray Liotta as Tommy Vercetti. He was best known for his role as Henry Hill in The Goodfellas, a film that directly inspired GTA 3. Liotta's trademark delivery is what seals the deal with Tommy Vercetti. His biting sarcasm and clever-minded insults bring personality to the protagonist.

Mission cut-scenes are no longer a one-sided conversation with the boss characters. GTA Vice City is full of fun interactions between different characters and it wouldn't have been possible without a fully-voiced Tommy Vercetti.

Tommy Vercetti provides the blueprint for businesses

GTA Vice City introduces a new concept to the series. Namely, players can now purchase safehouses and properties. Tommy Vercetti can now make revenue based on his businesses. For the first time in the GTA series, players felt like they owned the entire city.

Claude took care of his enemies, but at the cost of his personal safety. He no longer has any remaining allies, with most of the gangs out to get him. Claude doesn't run any profitable ventures, either. Survival is his only skill.

Tommy Vercetti changed the landscape for ambitious GTA protagonists. For most players, it's all about climbing the ladder to success. With a few exceptions, most future protagonists end up better off than where they started.

A slight moral shift in the narrative

For the first time in the GTA series, Tommy Vercetti showed a softer side to playable characters. Previously, these protagonists were mainly stand-ins for the players themselves. They had no personality beyond a lack of remorse for their actions. They serve themselves first and foremost.

While he is far more sociopathic than most protagonists, Tommy Vercetti is not without heart. When he meets Earnest Kelly at the Printing Works, there is a touching scene where he reminisces about his old life. It's a rare showcase of regret for Tommy; he clearly misses his childhood.

Earnest became a father-like figure to Tommy, who swears vengeance when he is attacked by the Forelli mafia. Going forward in the GTA series, protagonists would have a moral code to abide by (even if its warped by civilized standards). For better or worse, they wouldn't be as cold-hearted as Claude.

The GTA series after Tommy Vercetti

Aside from the GTA Online player, every protagonist since Tommy Vercetti has followed the same format. These fully-voiced characters now have personalities. A good number of them can purchase various properties. Most importantly, these playable characters define the entire story.

For example, Niko Bellic's moral conscience gives him a dramatic twist to the GTA criminal lifestyle. CJ cares deeply about his friends and family, so he rises above his current station in life. Michael De Santa wants to retire peacefully, but his past continues to follow him in every waking moment.

It all started with Tommy Vercetti. A ruthless criminal with a chip on his shoulder, who overtakes all of Vice City for himself.

