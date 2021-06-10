5 major differences between GTA 3 and Vice City

Despite their night-and-day differences, both GTA 3 and Vice City redefined the concept of open-world gameplay.

Rockstar Games laid the groundwork with GTA 3's release in 2001. It was a crime-drama with fully explorable locations, a mission structure and 3D graphics. A year later, Vice City proved Rockstar wasn't a one-hit wonder. Thanks to remarkable improvements, the sequel was more than a worthy follow-up.

Vice City was originally planned as an expansion pack for GTA 3, before Rockstar decided to make it a full gameplay experience. Both games combine action and adventure with criminal activities, along with particular controversies GTA is known for. However, there are major differences that set these two apart.

5 important disinctions between GTA 3 and Vice City

5) Bailing out of vehicles

Tommy Vercetti prefers to live dangerously (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the most useful abilities when driving a burning car is the ability to bail out. Prior to Vice City, a player can only leave their vehicle when at a complete stop or driving slowly.

Vice City allowed players a better chance at survival. Jumping out of vehicles is a potential lifesaver in situations where the player is about to drive off into the ocean. Since Vice City lacks swimming mechanics, so players need to avoid water at all costs.

4) Ability to own properties

Vice City is the first major GTA title where players can own different assets. Whether it's a strip club or a film studio, these businesses allow players to accumulate a good cash flow. Sometimes they must perform a series of missions related to the business, such as taxi fares of Kaufman Cabs.

By comparison, GTA 3 only has three safehouses. GTA 3 is considerably generous with money made from missions, so Claude never has to worry about going broke.

Nonetheless, it makes sense for Tommy Vercetti to expand his operations throughout Vice City. Claude sort of aimlessly wanders around, doing job after job in his search for Catalina. As a lone wolf personality, he has no interest in running a criminal syndicate himself.

3) All-star voice cast

Rockstar wanted a subtle approach to voice acting in GTA 3. While there are notable stars like Michael Madsen and Frank Vincent, most of the voice cast are relatively unknown. Once GTA 3 brought in a lot of money, Rockstar decided to send in a few checks for the next game.

Vice City boasts a powerful voice cast of well-known actors for their time. Best known for his role in Goodfellas, Ray Liotta is a fitting voice for Tommy Vercetti. The likes of Burt Reynolds, Luis Guzman, Dennis Hopper, Gary Busey, and Danny Trejo make up a solid list of supporting roles.

2) Main protagonists

Claude vs Tommy Vercetti (Image via the YouTube channel of Elanip)

Claude is a silent protagonist who lets others do the talking for him. Rockstar intended players to identify with him since he lacked a defined personality. Claude is a cold and emotionless killer, with a primary motivation for money and revenge.

Tommy Vercetti has much higher ambitions, however. Voiced by the wisecracking Ray Liotta, Vercetti is never without a witty one-liner. While he's extremely violent, there are a few instances where he can be kind and caring. By the end of Vice City, Vercetti runs a criminal empire with several profitable assets.

From here on forward, every GTA main character has clearly-defined characteristics. It's not until GTA Online where silent protagonists make their return, given they are fully customizable in appearance.

10) Overall atmosphere

Vice City is a visual beauty (Image via Pinterest)

GTA 3 and Vice City have completely different outlooks, They are based on New York and Miami respectively. Liberty City is a post-industrial place with cold temperatures and a foggy atmosphere. There is always a sense of dread even during the daylight. A dark and bleak tone casts a large shadow over Liberty.

Vice City is a lighter shade of darkness. It is the living embodiment of every 80's stereotype: flashy cars, palm trees, white sand beaches, and surreal visuals. The pulsating bright colors are a stark contrast to the previous game. Although it seems like a getaway dream vacation, it's no less dangerous than Liberty City.

These creative differences are also present with in-game cut-scenes and characters. GTA 3 takes itself more seriously with somber personalities, with a darker storyline and very few attempts at humor. Vice City offers a (relatively) light-hearted contrast with over-the-top characters.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji