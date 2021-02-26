5 iconic safe houses throughout the GTA series

Safe houses are an excellent addition to the GTA series. While some fans are disappointed that they aren't able to save anywhere at any time, an autosave feature like that would diminish the need to own most safe houses.

Aside from discussing game philosophy, safe houses also serve another role in the GTA series, as they are often focal points in the story.

Plus, they're a lot better than the "Jesus Saves" system in GTA 2, where players could save after spending $50K. That was a low point for save systems in the GTA series. However, GTA 3 introduced safe houses, which are the primary focus of today's article.

These helped revolutionize GTA and helped formulate an identity that fans would appreciate for decades to come.

Five iconic safe houses in the GTA series

#5 - Portland Safehouse (GTA 3)

The Portland Safehouse is the first safe house in the GTA series. This iconic safe house helped introduce a fantastic system to the GTA series, where players can save their progress and store vehicles that they can use later on.

The garage system was a fantastic idea, and the Portland Safehouse's identity as the first safe house in the GTA series makes it an iconic one.

Unfortunately, GTA 3 isn't as remembered as the later Grand Theft Auto titles, so its iconic status has waned throughout the years.

Aside from subjective taste, this safe house is also not that remarkable, as players can't see what's inside. Also, the garage can only store one vehicle, which is rather disappointing. Still, as the first one in the series, it's hard to deny its status as an iconic safe house.

#4 - 3671 Whispymound Drive (GTA 5)

Franklin's second and final safe house is easily his most iconic one. Likewise, it's one of the most iconic safe houses in the GTA series. It represents the success he's had over several missions, and it's a heartwarming moment when Franklin can move out of his aunt's place to live here.

It might not be the most iconic safe house in GTA 5, but it's an easy second place. Players love this safe house so much that it served as inspiration for several deathmatches and Last Man Standing modes (at least the player-created ones).

Outside of GTA Online moments, the 3671 Whispymound Drive safe house is still an excellent place to relax and unwind in.

#3 - Vercetti Estate (GTA Vice City)

The Vercetti Estate is a safe house that proves that Tommy Vercetti has made it in GTA Vice City. He's at the top of his game, and he's not going to back down anytime soon.

Its status as GTA Vice City's most iconic safe house is unquestionable, although some players might argue that the Ocean View Hotel deserves an honorable mention.

Several important storyline scenes take place here, which includes the Diaz ones. In fact, the final storyline mission, "Keep Your Friends Close..." takes place here, which makes it one of the most iconic safe houses in the series (no other safe house has the final mission take place inside).

As a bonus, hidden packages rewards can be picked up outside, and several weapons inside, the safe house, and there's a passive revenue stream players can pick up from time to time.

#2 - De Santa Residence (GTA 5)

GTA 5 has several central protagonists, but Michael's main safe house is easily the most memorable. Not only does it look the best, but its placement on the map is definitely more iconic compared to Trevor's and Franklin's default locations.

It looks nice, is placed in a great location, and some fans would argue that Michael is the actual main protagonist of GTA V.

The reason some players would argue that is because his story is the most interesting and intertwined with other characters. A lot of what Trevor and Franklin do is because of something Michael does.

Even outside of Michael's sphere of influence, the De Santa family is full of memorable characters. This entertaining cast also helps make the De Santa Residence one of the most iconic safe houses in all of GTA history.

#1 - Johnson House (GTA San Andreas)

For some fans, GTA San Andreas will always have a special place in their hearts. In GTA San Andreas, the most iconic safe house is easily the Johnson House.

It's where players start their adventures, and it's also the location where they end it. If players love the storyline and journey of GTA San Andreas, then chances are they'll find the Johnson House the most iconic safe house of all time.

Grove Street, as a whole, is highly iconic. Unlike the Portland Safehouse, players can enter this starting safe house to see the interior (and that's ignoring the fact that they can acquire passive money from this property).

Plus, its garage is bigger, allowing players to store almost double the number of vehicles than the GTA 3 starting safe house. Players who also have 100% completion of Tags can find several weapons here.

