Ned Luke, the actor famous for his iconic role as Michael de Santa in GTA V, ever since the game's release, is immensely popular among the community. He has been extremely active on social media and often interacts with his fans.

His brilliant performance as Michael was one of the many reasons why GTA V's Story Mode deserve the kind of critical acclaim it received. The character of Michael was an especially tricky one as he didn't fit the type of protagonist in many ways.

The character of Michael could've easily been an annoying presence, but due to Ned Luke's nuanced performance, he became one of the game's best parts.

Recently, the actor tweeted out a post of him playing Saints Row. As it is GTA's seemingly rival franchise, fans of the GTA franchise were both pleasantly surprised.

Fans lose their mind as Ned Luke from GTA V plays Saints Row

Johnny Gat, one of Saints Row's most iconic characters, is a wall-to-wall eccentric personality and also a favourite of the gaming community. The GTA actor threw down the gauntlet to see whether Johnny Gat and his antics would impress him.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Ned play the game and their reactions were mostly positive.

Johnny Gat is one of the best characters in gaming. They fucked with us so hard in 3 then lied about him in 4 but ultimately served him the best justice imaginable lol. Was hilarious and amazing. — Erich Schwedhelm (@ErichSchwedhelm) September 5, 2020

LETSS GOO NED!! Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King Ned is King — Kekstar Games (@KekstarGames) September 6, 2020

Some fans also had useful customization guides for Ned to be able to create his iconic GTA character Michael in Saints Row.

Amidst a sea of positive fan reaction, Saints Row creators themselves responded to Ned playing the game. They assured Ned that he would soon find out who Johnny Gat is.

You’ll find out! Who doesn’t wanna be Johnny Gat? — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) September 5, 2020

This sort of mutual appreciation from both the fans as well as creators involved with the games is always heartwarming to see. As more often than not, the gaming community devolves into toxic back-and-forth between fandoms.