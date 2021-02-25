Top 5 under-appreciated locations present on the GTA San Andreas map

The GTA San Andreas map is popular among millions of gamers.

Players are very familiar with Grove Street and its surrounding streets, Ganton Gym, Binco and other places of interest. However, there are many locations in GTA San Andreas that players often forget about.

The locations on this list will be places that the player doesn't remember much about and are not necessarily just minor locations.

5 locations in GTA San Andreas that players often forget about

#5 - Cave (Fort Carson)

Cave, Fort Carson (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

Many GTA San Andreas players are completely unaware of the fact that there is a cave near Fort Carson. No storyline mission takes place here, and there is no collectible worth collecting except a bribe. While it isn't a fascinating place in GTA San Andreas, it inspires some interesting myths.

The cave can be hard to find for some players, considering that it's located behind some large rocks next to a body of water.

#4 - North Rock Cabin

North Rock Cabin (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

While not necessarily under-appreciated by GTA San Andreas myth hunters, the North Rock Cabin is definitely under-appreciated by most casual players.

North Rock (also known as Northstar Rock) is north of Los Santos. The cabin itself isn't relevant to any part of the game. There is no collectible, weapon or mission here.

However, it is a good minor location that has inspired several mods. Some mods like Leatherface were made popular here, while other DYOM missions (a mod where players create missions) make this place memorable to a minority of GTA San Andreas fans.

#3 - Bone County Radio Tower

Bone County Radio Tower (Image via ulown00b, YouTube)

Most players are unaware that there is a radio tower in Bone County near The Big Ear. There is no visual indication that a player can enter it, which is why most players are not even aware of its existence.

Aside from visual confusion, this radio tower is also near The Big Ear. The Big Ear is a strange location, as it is the only place where the Sandking vehicle can spawn in all of GTA San Andreas.

#2 - Liberty City

Liberty City (Image via GTA Wiki)

Liberty City is anything but under-appreciated throughout the GTA series. However, plenty of fans still forget that Carl Johnson was in it prior to GTA San Andreas and that the player even briefly visits it in "Saint Mark's Bistro."

Joey Leone hires CJ in "The Introduction" (a movie that acts as a prequel to the events of GTA San Andreas) to steal cars for him. Players witness CJ carjacking and committing other minor crimes in several scenes throughout this short movie, making it seem under-appreciated for its role in GTA San Andreas.

#1 - Casino Floor

Casino Floor (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most players are aware of the two main casinos that players can enter in Las Venturas. However, there is one more casino players can enter in GTA San Andreas.

In Redsands West, there is a casino known as Casino Floor (although the sign in the front just says Casino) that players can enter in GTA San Andreas. This casino is a lot smaller than the other two.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.