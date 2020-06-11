Grove Street in GTA 5: All you need to know

Grove Street is an iconic location from GTA: San Andreas that is also present in GTA 5's rendition of Los Santos.

Players can visit Grove Street for a mission that also includes a very cool Easter Egg.

Grove Street in GTA 5

The first mission in GTA: San Andreas has CJ, the protagonist, ride a bicycle to his home, in Grove Street. As soon as we reach the location, CJ would say "Grove Street, home".

This is a sentiment most of us felt while playing GTA: San Andreas; the place known as Grove Street eventually grew on the players and they learned to call it home.

It is a crime-riddled neighborhood in the city of Los Santos where multiple police choppers can be seen flying in the sky. But players still love Grove Street, for the nostalgia and charm, it still has from GTA: San Andreas.

When Rockstar announced that GTA 5 will be set in Los Santos, the same city as GTA: San Andreas, players rejoiced. They couldn't wait to get in the car and drive down to Grove Street to see the familiar architecture.

Grove Street in GTA 5, cool secrets and Easter Eggs

Grove Street on GTA 5 Map

Grove Street in GTA 5 looks exactly the same as it did in GTA: San Andreas, and Franklin can even buy one of the garages at the end of the street.

The neighborhood is a few blocks larger than it was in GTA: San Andreas but the place retains most of its charm, and is very nostalgic. It had been nearly a decade since players got to visit Grove Street in a GTA game.

CJ, Ryder and Big Smoke in GTA 5

An extremely cool easter egg in GTA 5 was the inclusion of the iconic trio from GTA: San Andreas. Although they cannot be interacted with, eagle-eyed players can spot characters very similar to CJ, Ryder and Big Smoke riding their bicycle in Grove Street.

Ryder and Big Smoke are wearing the signature green outfits of the Grove Street Families and CJ can be wearing his signature white tank top.

They appear during the 'Hood Safari' mission when Lamar, Franklin and Trevor go down to Grove Street for a drug deal.