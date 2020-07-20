GTA Online Diamond Casino: How to make more chips

The Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online lets you indulge in a variety of gambling activities, as well as gives you a chance to win some of the biggest prizes for free.

However, you should vary of all things glittery, especially in GTA Online. You can lose your money as fast as you can make it in the Diamond Casino, and one should be careful before indulging too much.

There are a variety of activities you can choose to do in the Diamond Casino, ranging from horse race betting to slot machines. The Diamond Casino was part of the Diamond Casino update in GTA Online and has become one of the popular locations for GTA Online players.

How to make the most amount of chips in GTA Online Diamond Casino

While there is no sure-shot trick of guaranteeing more chips in the Diamond Casino, you can try playing each activity to figure out which one suits you best.

All the games are risky by nature, and if played recklessly, you are bound to lose a lot of money in GTA Online. In order to play a game in the Casino, you must first buy Chips from the Cashier.

While all the game have equal risk, horse race betting 'Inside Track' is, by far, the most risky. The simulation of the race is extremely random, and it is tough to pick the right horse.

Full List of games in GTA Online's Diamond Casino

Three Card Poker

In Three-Card Poker, you are usually playing against the dealer, and is a relatively safe game as there is a lot more skill involved than just pure luck.

Blackjack

Blackjack is also relatively safe, given that you do not play recklessly. However, you would want to play a little riskier to increase your payout.

Roulette

Roulette can be extremely random, and the risk, more often than not, can outweigh the payout. Roulette is one of the riskiest ways to make more chips in GTA Online.

Slot Machines

Slot Machines are random as well, and you have no control over the outcome. While you have some degree of control in card games, Slot Machines leave you at the will of the game code.

Inside Track

Inside Track, horse race betting, is the riskiest game in GTA Online. While the payouts are enormous, the outcome is mostly dependent on the simulation, and there is not much you can do in the way of affecting it.

Inside Track might pay a lot, but you stand to lose just as much. However, if you're already flush with cash in GTA Online, you might want to give Inside Track a shot.

Lucky Wheel

Lucky Wheel payouts are small, but given that you do not have to spend much to stand a chance at winning, it is a safe bet. Sometimes, you can even win something as huge as a Podium Vehicle.

While the Podium Vehicle has a value of $0 if you're looking to sell it, it will gain value once you make modifications to it in GTA Online's various mod shops.