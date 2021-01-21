Top 5 interesting Easter eggs and secrets in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is home to many Easter Eggs and secrets.

For some fans, GTA San Andreas is a beloved title that they've dedicated large parts of their childhood to. For others, it's a great game that they wish to learn more about.

Players in the latter case often dive into websites and articles to discover interesting Easter Eggs in the game.

With that in mind, here's a list of some of the most interesting Easter Eggs and secrets in GTA San Andreas. It's important to note that the Easter eggs and secrets on this list are only from GTA San Andreas and do not include modifications.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the article's writer's opinion as to what qualifies as interesting.

5 Easter eggs and secrets in GTA San Andreas that players could find interesting

#5 - Ghost cars

Ghost cars in GTA San Andreas are often referred to as beater cars (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

Ghost cars aren't technically an Easter egg. However, they are classified as a secret that some players might have bumped into at one point in their playthrough.

Advertisement

The intention of these secret vehicles is to give the player a method of transport in case they get lost in the numerous countryside locations (Back O' Beyond, Angel Pine Junkyard, etc.) in GTA San Andreas.

Ghost cars are often referred to as beater cars (the Glendale version is known as Glenshit in the game files).

#4 - Los Santos Police Brutality

Los Santos Police Brutality focuses on a particular incident underground (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

This secret Easter egg does not refer to the usual wild antics that GTA San Andreas cops find themselves in.

Instead, it focuses on a particular location underground, more specifically in the impound underneath the Los Santos Police Department.

There, the player will see one cop punching a random pedestrian and another cop watching with a pistol out.

#3 - Gant Bridge facts

Advertisement

The sign with various Gant Bridge facts (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

The Gant Bridge seems to be a popular location for secret Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas, although this Easter egg technically takes place in the visitor center near Katie Zhan's home (CJ's San Fierro girlfriend).

This secret is a sign with various Gant Bridge facts. Some of the facts include "15,000 polygons, inc. LOD" and "Takes up a staggering 1.27 MB of disc space."

#2 - Sniping the Moon

The Sniping the Moon Easter egg has also been in other GTA games (Image via TheSmilerzZzZ, YouTube)

Most GTA San Andreas players are aware of the Easter egg involving a player pulling off a sniper rifle and then shooting the moon to change its size.

This Easter egg has been in other GTA games, such as GTA Vice City, so some players might not find it interesting. Still, it's a neat little thing that the player can do anytime they see the moon.

#1 - Gant Bridge Easter egg

Advertisement

The Gant Bridge Easter egg is the most popular one in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

The granddaddy of GTA San Andreas Easter eggs, this Easter egg is often compared to GTA Vice City's chocolate Easter egg near Vice City News.

It's a simple sign at the top of the Gant Bridge that reads, "There are no Easter eggs up here. Go away."

It's a simple Easter egg, but it is undoubtedly the most famous one in GTA San Andreas.