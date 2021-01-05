Top 5 creepiest Easter eggs throughout the GTA series

Not all Easter eggs are cute nods; some are downright frightening, as will be attested to by GTA players.

The creepiest Easter eggs of GTA are surprisingly diverse. Given that GTA games are known for having a multitude of Easter eggs ranging from minor cameos to multi-layered secrets, it should come as no surprise that some will spook players.

Considering how many Easter eggs are often crude jokes, this may surprise some players. Of course, such notions might not faze a few players. However, the interesting lore of some of these situations should still intrigue them, especially if they’re into horror scenarios. Blood and horror are common themes for these creepy Easter eggs.

The creepiest Easter Eggs found in GTA

#5 - Ghost graffiti

Image via GTA Myths Wiki

Ghost graffiti is one of the lesser-known Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas. While it isn’t the creepiest in terms of how it looks, it’s just the fact that it’s only visible from 20:00 to 06:00.

The Ballas graffiti also seems to resemble the infamous number 666. As the name implies, this Easter egg is visible in Vinewood Cemetery in GTA San Andreas.

Is it the result of the dead gangbangers, who cannot move on from one world to another? Or is it just the result of a bug which makes it seem very tame compared to some other entries on this list? Either way, the connection to a cemetery may make some players feel uneasy, hence its addition to this list.

#4 - Apartment 3C

Image via GTA Wiki

Apartment 3C is one of GTA Vice City’s most infamous Easter eggs. It might not be the creepiest if seen as nothing more than a reference to a famous scene in Scarface, but it’s still a bloody bathroom with a chainsaw.

Considering that Apartment 3C doesn’t appear on the map as an obvious location, it’s also easy to overlook that it feels a tad out of place.

Still, a murder took place here. Interestingly enough, the blood used in Apartment 3C is the same texture as the blood texture seen in GTA 3’s mission, Kanbu Bust-Out.

#3 - The Manson mansion party

Image via GTA Myths Wiki

This is another GTA Easter egg people don’t talk about too often online (at least compared to some others like the North Yankton Alien).

At night, there’s a party that takes place in north Vinewood Hills. Everything seems normal at first until the player walks into any partygoer. Simply touching the partygoer will instantly kill them, and the player can repeat this as much as they wish to kill the other inhabitants.

It’s also worth noting that the graffiti is 1807, which is highly similar to the California penal code 187 related to the murder. Given Los Santos is highly inspired by several Californian cities, it seems intentional.

Aside from that, the place also resembles the location where several people died in relation to Charles Manson, hence the name some players give it (the Manson mansion).

#2 - Suicidal Photographer

Image via GTA Wiki

The suicidal photographer is another candidate for one of the creepiest Easter eggs in GTA. It isn’t frightening from a visual standpoint, but considered among the creepiest in terms of how it’s always somebody new in San Andreas.

This Easter egg also returns in some GTA 5 videos from popular YouTubers, although it’s the same person who always kills themselves. Creepiest Easter eggs often result in death anyhow, yet it’s the simplicity of this one that makes it more amusing.

After the photographer takes a few pictures, they’ll choose to walk in a straight line until they hit the body of water and drown. Some players speculate that this photographer is always walking to their death because of a routing issue. While it seems plausible, it is still an interesting Easter egg.

#1 - Ghost of Jolene

Image via GTA Wiki

GTA 5 is home to some elaborate Easter eggs. Whether it’s the Mount Chiliad mystery or the many UFOs roaming about, there are always several layers to the Easter eggs within this game.

Likewise, the Ghost of Jolene has multiple twisted layers associated with it. Jolene Cranley-Evans was the wife of Jock Cranley until he murdered her for standing against him and his dreams of moving from Blaine County.

Now, her ghost can be seen in Mount Gordo, a notoriously dangerous place full of cougars.

She floats above a bloody rock, accusing her husband of murdering her. Players can only see her around 23:00 to 00:00. If they move too close to her, she’ll vanish.

In the enhanced version of GTA 5, this creepiest of Easter eggs is given additional sounds. Her frightening moans of “Please, don’t” and other pleas may haunt the faint of heart.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and what many seem scarier to one may not be so to another.